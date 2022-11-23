Martina MacDonald

Martina MacDonald says she will recuse herself from any council items relating to Active Communities clients or projects. Submitted photo

Incoming Three Rivers councillor Martina MacDonald says she will recuse herself from any conflicts of interest that may arise due to her job as executive director of Active Communities (ACDI) and the Community Business Development Corporation in Montague.

The Ward 3 councillor-elect said when she started considering an election run, it was the first thing that came to mind.

