Incoming Three Rivers councillor Martina MacDonald says she will recuse herself from any conflicts of interest that may arise due to her job as executive director of Active Communities (ACDI) and the Community Business Development Corporation in Montague.
The Ward 3 councillor-elect said when she started considering an election run, it was the first thing that came to mind.
“Anything to do with a client or project here (on the council agenda) ... I would immediately declare a conflict,” she said.
First she sought the advice of her board of directors, who gave their “complete support” to a municipal campaign. Then she discussed the matter with mayoral candidates Debbie Johnston and Ray Brow, who concluded “there was no reason I shouldn’t run,” she said.
Ms MacDonald previously served on Cardigan village council for eight years and said she is already very aware of the issues around conflict of interest due to the nature of her job.
ACDI is a not-for-profit lending/granting organization which delivers government financing programs and assists with development projects.
Three Rivers’ potential for development is part of what drew her to run for council.
“This community has the potential to grow a lot. That will be something I will work toward.”
She also sits on the town’s economic development committee, which is a partnership with ACDI. Section 96 of the Municipal Government Act specifies that representing council on another body is not a conflict of interest when matters from that entity come before council.
Mayor-elect Johnston said she doesn’t foresee any issues.
“I’m good with it, (since) the board OK’d it and she will have to declare conflict if anything comes up that she’s involved with.”
She said the two had not discussed what committees Ms MacDonald might be appointed to that would be least likely to result in conflicts. But she is giving “a lot of thought” to committee placements in advance of being sworn in as mayor at the December 12 council meeting.
