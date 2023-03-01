Much of the focus in men’s hockey during the Canada Games was on Whitehorse phenom Gavin McKenna, and rightly so.
But it turns out his mom, Krystal, has played hockey in Whitehorse for decades. In fact one of her teammates in the ‘90s was the late Tammy Walsh from Georgetown.
It was the early days in a women’s league, Krystal said, noting that Tammy was living in the northern community as were some of her family members. At the time there were just two teams in the league. This has now grown to nine.
Krystal would be among scores of team mates Tammy would amass after launching her hockey career in Georgetown years before. Tammy also played with Murray River in a rec league and would progress to join elite players such as Hayley Wickenheiser in Alberta.
For interest sake Tammy competed in six national championships with Team PEI in ringette.
Krystal says she was a teenager when she played with Tammy, and was quick to recall her sense of humour and the fact the native Islander was always helpful, kind and had a big heart.
Okay, if you’re thinking the world is indeed small, there’s more to this narrative.
Dave White, a former Eastern Graphic reporter, currently works at CBC Yukon where he has lived since the late ‘80s. Dave’s parents, the late Karen White, and his dad Allan lived in White Sands. Allan resides in Nova Scotia now.
The kicker in this is Dave plays rec hockey with Gavin’s dad Willy.
Krystal says they have been a hockey family from the get-go. Gavin has two sisters and the eldest played and now his younger sister is following the tradition.
The McKennas are certainly proud of their son’s achievements and as for Gavin picking up his extraordinary on-ice skills from his mom ... well, “my husband is a good player,” she quipped.
Sometimes small is big, especially when it comes to connections between our small Island and this great country of ours.
Down to the wire
It would be an oversight not to mention the enormous effort by PEI’s Canada Games ringette team.
Fourth place may not garner a medal but this group of girls, of which 10 are from eastern PEI, were winners in the eyes of their fans Island-wide.
Thank you ladies for an exciting tournament with a nail-biting finish.
