For 11-year-old Sayed Ali Asghar the most pressing thing on his mind these days is finding someone to play a game of cards.
The young Afghan boy is intent on learning English along with his brother Sayed Farshad, 12, and sister Mahsa, who is 7 years old.
Knowing her little cousins are somewhat content as they and seven other family members wait for refugee status in Pakistan brings some comfort to Makis and Tom Donahue.
Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in September 2021, the Montague couple has been working towards bringing Ms Donahue's family members to Canada.
It hasn’t been easy to watch things unfold a world away, Ms Donahue said.
The plight of the three children and their mother began long before the Taliban take-over, she added.
In 2019 the children’s father was killed when a wedding party was bombed.
It would be a devastating blow for anyone to become a widow with three small children, but for it to happen in Afghanistan is another story.
“It is pretty important to get them here because without a male partner in Afghanistan (a woman) can’t even go out and buy a jug of milk without being escorted,” Mr Donahue said.
The other family in the group consists of Ms Donahue’s aunt and uncle, her uncle’s stepmother and their two daughters and son-in-law.
The uncle would face prosecution if they were to return to their home country under Taliban rule.
Keeping the 10 family members together is essential.
“If we did two groups, what if the group of six got sponsored before the widow’s paperwork came through and then they would be left alone,” Ms Donahue said, noting for everyone’s safety the larger group is better.
Ms Donahue said it was complete chaos in September when the Taliban took over the country.
They were able to arrange flights to Pakistan for the family, but they have been living in limbo since then.
“They are anxious to put down roots,” Mr Donahue added.
The Donahues say they need to raise upwards of $80,000 to get the families here on Canadian soil safely.
“We are about halfway to our goal right now,” Mr Donahue said.
Through a fundraising campaign in late 2021 they raised a lot of funds and both are very thankful for the generosity of so many people.
But there are ongoing costs and the Donahues will launch an online auction April 5.
Earlier in the year when the Omicron outbreak shut down a lot of activity in PEI, and now with war raging in Ukraine, the Donahues thought long and hard about when would be the right time to hold the auction.
Ms Donahue, who has relatives in Ukraine, doesn’t want to take attention away from that crisis, but at the same time the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan in 2021 has left millions of people in that country in very dangerous situations as well.
It is a sad state of affairs when so much humanitarian help is needed at the same time in so many different places.
The Donahues hope the auction will raise enough funds to take care of the ongoing support needed.
“The funds will be used to get them here, but we are also supporting them right now in Pakistan. Basically, we send money over to help with housing, food and medical bills,” Ms Donahue said.
There are already 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan, according to statistics from UNHCR. The 10 family members the Donahues are working towards bringing to Canada are not yet registered with the global relief organization. The wait time is unfathomable at this point.
Since they got into Pakistan in October they have had to move three times, Ms Donahue said.
“The cost of living has risen so much - there is such an influx of Afghans and not enough space. They keep moving because people keep adjusting housing prices,” she said.
“It is challenging for them to have to keep moving all the time,” Mr Donahue added.
In addition to the financial support they are also staying on top of all the paperwork and logistics that comes with refugees being granted access to Canada.
“It warms my heart to see the generosity of the people here in PEI,” Ms Donahue said.
“It has definitely helped Tom and I. We are young professionals we have put our money towards this cause and it just means the world to us that other people have that caring part of them where they just want to give and they want to ask questions and they want to do more to help bring my family here,” she said.
“It is a big thing helping change 10 lives.”
The Donahues acknowledge this is a huge undertaking, but one they absolutely needed to take on. When Ms Donahue was 9-years-old she came to Canada as a refugee with her family.
“I am so very grateful to be here myself I just want to do something good because nobody asks for war and it is not like they had a choice,” she said.
“I want to give them the opportunity I had growing up in Canada, especially for the young kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.