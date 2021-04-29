Local golf courses are opening this spring with far more certainty than this time last year, and with hopes for another busy summer after Islanders flocked to the links in 2020.
Golf clubs were one of the few business sectors that greatly benefited from the pandemic last summer, since golf was an outdoor activity people could enjoy with minor restrictions.
“Golf has been a hot ticket, no two ways about it,” says Marshall McMahon, general manager of Belfast Highland Greens, which opened earlier than usual on April 9.
He said 2020 was Belfast’s best year ever, with a lot of younger people picking up the game and some familiar faces from the past giving it another try.
“There’s just that sense of freedom on a golf course where you can almost kind of forget about COVID,” Mr McMahon said. “I suspect this year will be as good or maybe even better.”
The boom is probably sustainable even after the pandemic, with a good product in Belfast and a friendly atmosphere. The course is in great shape, he said, and golfers can still enjoy the view of the water if they have a poor round.
Business at Lord Selkirk Campground adjacent to the course was on par with 2019, despite not being able to open it until June, Mr McMahon said.
Although much of Belfast’s business comes from Islanders, they would like to see the Atlantic bubble open. However, Mr McMahon recognizes the pandemic is spiraling out of control in some parts of the country and he suspects the bubble won’t open on the tentative date of May 17.
He expects the public health guidelines for golf courses and campgrounds will be similar to last year with rules such as no rakes in the bunkers and no benches at tee boxes remaining.
Courses also had to ensure the ball couldn’t drop into the hole to prevent transmission from golfers picking it out. Courses have tried different methods and Mr McMahon decided to cut down some swimming noodles to put in the cup.
“The other side of it, is there a safer place in the world than PEI? I don’t really think there is,” Mr McMahon said.
Meanwhile government-owned courses Brudenell River, Dundarave and Crowbush, which rely heavily on tourism, are scheduled to open in May.
Ryan Garrett, the general manager of all three courses, said 2020 was a down year due to travel restrictions.
“Our courses usually draw a bigger crowd from Quebec and Ontario, and the Atlantic bubble didn’t quite make up for it,” he said.
He hopes the bubble will reopen by June, as it’s typically a big month for the courses with lots of traffic from Maritime cities on the weekends. Still, like many courses, there was a big jump in local memberships last year.
“People were looking for something to do and golf was one of the first things out of the gate,” Mr Garrett said. “We’ve seen faces we haven’t seen before, so fingers crossed the folks that were here last year will come back.”
He hopes the province’s guidelines for this year will do away with restrictions on things like benches and garbage cans, though he expects the ball-in-the-hole requirement to stay.
“After one season of that, hopefully there’ll be some consideration by the chief public health office that some of the restrictions (can) be eased a bit.”
