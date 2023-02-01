In Georgetown Provincial Court on January 19 the owner of a dog that attacked and injured a person and their dog in Valleyfield in November 2022 signed a consent order with several conditions.
The accused dog owner was charged under the Dangerous Dog section of the PEI Dog Act.
There was no guilty plea entered, however the crown and the dog owner reached an agreement on a consent order which was ultimately accepted and signed by Judge Nancy Orr.
The dog at fault is to be confined to a property in Belfast and must be muzzled and leashed at all times. Within six months a fence enclosure is to be built and warning signs posted on the property.
The owner and dog are to attend a training session within one month and provide proof of completion to RCMP. The owner must also apologize to the victim and pay $721.30 in restitution for vet bills.
On November 6 Kathy Currie and her Goldendoodle Arlo were attacked while out for a walk.
Ms Currie required stitches on her arm, and had cuts to her hand. Arlo needed stitches on his right hind side and had puncture marks in both ears and one eye.
Her husband Brad said he is a bit frustrated with the process.
“I am disappointed in the Dog Act,” he said, noting there are stronger regulations in other jurisdictions.
Under Section 16 of the PEI Dog Act a peace officer or enforcement officer “may commence a proceeding in the Provincial Court against an owner of a dog if they believe there are reasonable grounds the animal had bitten or attacked a person or a domestic animal.”
While those were the circumstances in this case Mr Currie said the law should be more stringent.
It would be better for the public, not only in this case, but in all such cases, if in the time between the incident and the court date the dog be seized and assessed, he added.
He also took issue with the fact the dog has been transferred from the community of Valleyfield to Belfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.