I’ve had the test! The COVID-19 test. An unpleasant experience. The medical folks, I’ve checked this out, consulted their journal from the Middle Ages, on purpose. I know this to be true. I swear the length of that Q-Tip they jam up your nose is a foot-and-a-half long. Designed for an elephant’s trunk. I now wear a mask everywhere because, COVID aside, I just want to avoid that test again. I’ll go to any length.
Let me tell you my tale. Be warned sensitive readers.
On an otherwise fine day my son-in-law texted me saying his dad had tested positive and I should consider getting tested, just in case. His father and I meet for an occasional coffee, hence the exposure. We’re at a college parking lot with a line of cars and trucks stretching 15 kilometres. Okay, not that long but there were cars aplenty. Time to think and to observe with a keen eye and keen ear. Was anyone screaming, abandoning their vehicle, never to return? Escaping with a giant Q-Tip protruding from their nostril. Nothing observed. Two cars in front of me, one car. My turn.
I pull forward. She’s smiling - a good sign. I’m at ease. Oops, a warning sign. She’s grasping that Q-Tip in one hand, tapping it in the other like a school principal with a metre-long ruler.
I have my nice on, smiling and cheerful. Be merciful and quick. She looks gentle. So far, so good.
What’s this? I’m parked here beside her and she excuses herself. Break time? It can’t be.
Yes, it is, it’s a Nurse Ratchet look alike from Cuckoo’s Nest. I’m stuck. She secures my head, unsmiling, and utters “This won’t hurt a bit.”
Anxiety skyrockets. I’ve heard those words before. She’s scraping the bottom of my brain. My wife grabs my hand “It’ll be alright dear, everything is taken care of. We’ll survive.” I’ve heard those words too, to those on death beds. It’s a conspiracy, I’m convinced.
Then, I hear those words, “Your test is completed, sir. You may get your results online.”
I don’t want my results. I’ve survived the torture. Results, positive or negative are irrelevant.
Which brings me back to the solution. Oh yes, I have the solution, a strategy to totally mitigate this virus.
Here’s the plan to convince everyone to wear ‘The Mask’.
Review the Middle Ages version of the New England Journal of Medicine and the likely testing procedure at that time. Where the patient is hung on a rack, feet bound, mouth muzzled, and declare “We, the medical profession, are testing a time-honoured procedure we feel will result in total mitigation. It won’t hurt a bit and it’s over very quickly. We need volunteers - not wearing a mask.”
No one will be without a mask, guaranteed. Finally, under control we can, all of us, finally move forward.
CD MacDonald,
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.