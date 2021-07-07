Organizers of the outdoor events at the Eastern Kings Exhibition are hopeful there will be little or no public health restrictions to contend with in September as plans for the oldest PEI exhibition get underway.
Planning is still in the very early stages, but because the event is set for September 11 and 12, organizers are hopeful for more public freedom by that point, board member Danielle Peters said.
“We fully intend to come up with an operational plan and limit our numbers if we have to,” Ms Peters said.
The events include a light horse show, horse pull, and some outdoor activities for children.
The last time the events took place in 2019 there were about 25 entries in the light horse show and the horse pull typically has a few more spectators.
At this point there is no option to include the traditional indoor events, but Ms Peters said as restrictions begin to lift more events may be included.
In the southeastern area of Kings County there will be some adjustments to the Panmure Island Pow Wow traditionally held in late August.
In fact the three-day event won’t be taking place, said Wanda Lyall, finance director with the Native Council of PEI.
“We held off until the very last minute about making a decision, but in the end we figured it was better to err on the side of caution,” she said.
The event which is held in Panmure Island typically draws hundreds of people.
What will take its place will be three Mawi’omis, one in each of the PEI zones, eastern, western and central.
“It will be a one-day event that doesn’t necessarily confine us to the building and there will be more activities out in the open,” Ms Lyall said.
A Mawi’omi is defined as a mini pow wow.
There will be still drumming and dancing, but not the sacred fire that burns continuously or the sunrise ceremonies that are aspects of the traditional pow wow which has been happening for three decades.
Ms Lyall said organizers are looking forward to a return in 2022.
The PEI Wild Blueberry Festival in St Peter’s is of the same mind.
This year the week long festival beginning at the end of July will have a few more events than 2020, but it will be another year before the signature parade returns, president Cathy MacKinnon said.
With current gathering numbers of 100 it has been a bit difficult to decide what traditional events will be brought back, but the festival will kick off with golf and softball tournaments.
Still, there are some COVID-friendly events that were a hit last year and may continue. One is online trivia.
“We did it with Zoom and it was a riot,” Ms MacKinnon said.
“We had people from Calgary, Ontario and PEI all forming teams together. It was great for those who weren’t able to get home, especially last year when no one could be here.”
The annual blueberry pancake brunch was also changed to take-out last year and will have the same format this year.
“It worked really well,” Ms MacKinnon said. “It was a lot less work and it worked out really well.”
This year the community yard sale will be back as well as family movie night and a night of yet to be determined entertainment.
Will the parade be back next year?
“Next year will be our 40th year and we are really hoping to be back with a bang and our big fireworks,” Ms MacKinnon added.
“For one more year we’ll just take it on the chin and do what we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.