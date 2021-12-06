The province announced a new Covid-19 case Monday at Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy in Souris, marking the fourth case in the area in children under 12 to be announced in the last three days.
The academy is closed Monday and Tuesday to allow for testing and cleaning. Anyone in the Souris area with even mild symptoms is asked to get tested.
Three positive cases at Ecole La-Belle-Cloche were announced on Saturday and Sunday. The school is closed for the week.
The following public exposure locations have been listed in Souris and Murray River:
-Eastern Kings Sportsplex (203 Veteran’s Memorial Highway) on Sunday, November 28 between 3:00 pm and 4:10 pm
-Co-op Souris (85 Main Street) on Sunday, November 28 between 4:15 pm and 4:45 pm
-Eastern Kings Sportsplex (203 Veteran’s Memorial Highway) on Wednesday, December 1 between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm
-Eastern Kings Sportsplex (203 Veteran’s Memorial Highway, Souris) on Saturday, December 4 between 7:00 am and 10:25 am
-Northumberland Arena (1251 Gladstone Road, Murray River) on Saturday, December 4 between 11:00 am and 12:30 am
Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms develop, individuals should be re-tested.
Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms develop, they should visit a drop-in testing clinic.
