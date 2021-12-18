top story Covid cases at two eastern PEI schools; many exposure notifications in Montague Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Dec 18, 2021 Dec 18, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montague Consolidated is among locations that have been linked to positive cases, the province announced Saturday. Graphic file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The province announced 13 new Covid cases on Saturday, including cases at Belfast Consolidated and Montague Consolidated.A news release did not say how many cases have been identified at the two eastern PEI schools.New exposure sites were also announced. Many of the sites announced in recent days are in Montague: Thursday, December 16:A Touch of Gold (Down East Mall) between 5:30 and 7 pmWednesday, December 15:Atlantic Superstore between 7 am and 12 pmDynasty Restaurant between 11:45 am and 1 pmA Touch of Gold (Down East Mall) between 5:30 and 7 pmTuesday, December 14:Atlantic Superstore between 7 am and 12 pmWhite's Fabrication (6084 Commercial Rd) between 8 am and 5 pmCavendish Farms Wellness Centre between 5:30 and 6:30 pm Three Rivers Sportsplex (Georgetown) between 7 and 8:30 pmMonday, December 13:Atlantic Superstore between 7 am and 6 pmWhite's Fabrication between 8 am and 5 pmMontague Health Centre (407 MacIntyre Ave) between 10:10 and 10:20 amSunday, December 12:St. Andrews Church (553 Main St) between 11 am and 12:15 pmSaturday, December 11:Atlantic Superstore between 7 am and 6 pmFriday, December 10:Atlantic Superstore between 8 am and 3:30 pm, and between 6:30 and 7 pmFully vaccinated people who were at these locations at the given times are should monitor for symptoms for 14 days and get tested if any develop.Unvaccinated people at these locations at the given times should visit a drop-in testing clinic and monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Tags Montague Consolidated News Release Pei School Commerce Superstore Site Symptom Josh Lewis 