Montague Consolidated School

Montague Consolidated is among locations that have been linked to positive cases, the province announced Saturday. Graphic file photo

The province announced 13 new Covid cases on Saturday, including cases at Belfast Consolidated and Montague Consolidated.

A news release did not say how many cases have been identified at the two eastern PEI schools.

New exposure sites were also announced. Many of the sites announced in recent days are in Montague:

Thursday, December 16:

A Touch of Gold (Down East Mall) between 5:30 and 7 pm

Wednesday, December 15:

Atlantic Superstore between 7 am and 12 pm

Dynasty Restaurant between 11:45 am and 1 pm

A Touch of Gold (Down East Mall) between 5:30 and 7 pm

Tuesday, December 14:

Atlantic Superstore between 7 am and 12 pm

White's Fabrication (6084 Commercial Rd) between 8 am and 5 pm

Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre between 5:30 and 6:30 pm

Three Rivers Sportsplex (Georgetown) between 7 and 8:30 pm

Monday, December 13:

Atlantic Superstore between 7 am and 6 pm

White's Fabrication between 8 am and 5 pm

Montague Health Centre (407 MacIntyre Ave) between 10:10 and 10:20 am

Sunday, December 12:

St. Andrews Church (553 Main St) between 11 am and 12:15 pm

Saturday, December 11:

Atlantic Superstore between 7 am and 6 pm

Friday, December 10:

Atlantic Superstore between 8 am and 3:30 pm, and between 6:30 and 7 pm

Fully vaccinated people who were at these locations at the given times are should monitor for symptoms for 14 days and get tested if any develop.

Unvaccinated people at these locations at the given times should visit a drop-in testing clinic and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.