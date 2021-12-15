The line-up for tests started to form an hour before the pop-up clinic even opened in Souris last Wednesday. The line of vehicles spilled out onto Green Street and by mid-afternoon was backed up to the top of MacPhee Avenue. Officials with Health PEI said the wait could be as long as three hours. It was one of several clinics held in the town to cater to the hundreds of children and their families who were asked to be tested after an outbreak in the area. Charlotte MacAulay photo
A cluster of Covid cases in the Souris area brought the message home to one student that it’s not just people in major centres who are affected by the virus.
Trinity Roche, a Grade 11 student at École La-Belle-Cloche in Rollo Bay, called the three cases at her school and another at a local early learning centre an “eye-opener.”
She self-isolated for 10 days due to being a close contact and not knowing where some of the cases came from. The Chief Public Health Office has said community spread appears to have taken place in Eastern Kings.
“It was fun for the first few days of doing nothing, but then it got really boring. I’m actually glad there’s online classes because it gives us something to do,” Trinity said.
She is used to learning at home because students did it for months at the end of the 2019-20 school year, and her class is set up with Google Classrooms.
“They post the assignments and everybody knows everybody else’s email, so it works out really nicely.”
Her friends were also self-isolating and she said some are doing so for 14 days because of Covid cases in their family.
With at least four cases in children under 12 in the Souris area, lineups were long last week at local testing clinics. Schools in Morell and Mount Stewart were closed but re-opened this week.
“It’s kind of crazy because you never expect it to happen near you or for someone to have it that you know of,” Trinity said. “It makes me think it’s really here and it’s not just in Charlottetown and Toronto and big places. It’s kind of scary.”
School principal Marise Chapman said it was a big adjustment for families, with students working from home, parents having to make arrangements with their employer, and some families having extra isolation and testing requirements.
“We’re making sure we’re connecting with the families, making sure they have everything they need, putting them in contact with counsellors and youth workers if they’re expressing extra anxiety,” the principal said.
École La-Belle-Cloche had planned an in-person Christmas concert but it is now postponed until the new year and will have a winter theme.
“Given the number of students that would be absent (for the regularly scheduled concert), it’s really not fair. We don’t want kids to miss out.”
A deep cleaning of the school was done on December 5 and more cleaning was done throughout last week after a lot of foot traffic with parents picking up testing kits or students getting tested at the school.
