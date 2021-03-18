For the second straight season, the Montague Curling Club has had to cancel the long-running, closely contested Milkcan bonspiel.
This would have been the 43rd year for the tournament, which is invite-only with 40 teams. It usually runs in late March.
Curling club manager Larry Richards said the decision to cancel was made around the first of March.
“It’s just too hard to have it with cohorts,” he said.
A cohort of 50 includes all the curlers and coaches. With provincial events of seven or eight teams, the cohort topped out at around 45 people. But 40 teams is 160 curlers.
Prior to Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison’s announcement Friday that the circuit breaker would be eased, Mr Richards said it was uncertain how much longer the club would stay open.
However, with restrictions dialed back, the club plans to extend its season until mid-April, probably the weekend of April 17, he said.
The Montague club championship will go ahead this weekend, followed by the provincial club championships March 26-30, with the men coming to Montague and the women playing in Crapaud.
The club also had to cancel the Kings County Cup between Montague and Souris, the Business Spiel and the Provincial Mixed championship. However, Mr Richards said they will try to reschedule the Kings County Cup. If not, another event will probably be held to finish the season.
“It’s a lot of lost revenue. We got a few provincials in, but they don’t really pay the bills, especially with no spectators.”
Local curler Gaylene Nicholson, who was part of the winning team in the 41st annual Milkcan in 2019, said it’s a big loss.
“It’s sad. We had plans of getting back together and going for another win. I guess that’s the sacrifice we have to make at this time. We look forward to the day we can do this all over again. The Milkcan is such a huge social event in Montague, so much fun.”
She only started curling in 2013 and has competed in the Milkcan most years since then.
“There’s a great depth of curlers in that event. Some people take it seriously and some people are just there for a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.