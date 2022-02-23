If you’ve been wondering why Brandon Gormley didn’t suit up for Team Canada at the Olympics, you’re not alone. Call it the worst possible break at the worst possible time.
On February 11, the day after Canada’s opening win over Germany, Gormley’s fiancee Colette Thibodeau posted on social media that he had tested positive for Covid heading into the Winter Games.
Four days later, during a win over China, CBC broadcasters confirmed the Murray River native was still in Covid protocol.
(Canada was eliminated in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 loss to Sweden.)
This was always a risk during a pandemic Olympiad, and the trip to Beijing was the most likely time for any athletes to contract the virus.
But it’s absolutely heartbreaking that Covid would take away Gormley’s chance to perform on the biggest stage of his hockey career. We don’t know how big of a role the coaching staff had in mind for him, and now we never will.
All that hard work, the sacrifice of being away from his loved ones, then the joy of being selected to wear the maple leaf, only for something outside his control to bring it all crashing down.
Before the Games, word was China would force athletes who tested positive to spend three to five weeks in isolation, as part of its Covid zero plan. Before the NHL pulled out, Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid and other players expressed concerns.
After Canada was eliminated, Thibodeau passed on word that Gormley was heading back to his team in Russia and was feeling fine, so that’s good news. Health is the important thing.
He’ll always have the knowledge that he was considered good enough to represent the red and white in Beijing. It’s just a shame he never got a chance to show what he could do.
