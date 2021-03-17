It was a lot to take in during a very short period of time. Friday marks one year since I had to flee Florida and come home due to COVID-19. Thanks a lot COVID-19. If you were in the same position, you were getting information thrown at you right, left and centre. Much of it alarming, most of it confusing and all of it put you on edge.
One message that came through loud and clear was social ‘distancing’. Stay at least six feet apart, which to me, meant, don’t even think of coming near me. We gradually morphed the term social distancing to physical distancing, but not before I practised as much distancing as I could in the weeks to follow. I believe I invented several types of distancing just to get home.
First up was rental car distancing. After stopping for gas, during which time I used a paper towel on the gas nozzle, I headed for the rental car return at Southwest Regional Airport in Fort Myers. I stopped the car, jumped out, got my bags, and told the attendant I didn’t need the receipt and I was gone in a flash. Rental car distancing a success.
Next, it was baggage distancing at the Air Canada check-in counter. I had one large suitcase, and my golf clubs were in a hard case with wheels. So, I manipulated my way into line with my suitcase in front of me, held by my extended arm, and dragged my golf clubs behind me, creating an invisible, but effective, cone of distance. Baggage distancing a success.
Next, and to my great surprise, there was no one, no one, in the security/customs’ line. It had been my greatest fear. My plan for security/customs distancing didn’t even come into play. Perfect. Next, it was waiting lounge distancing. That was easy. I simply found a waiting area that wasn’t being used. Sure, it was about a good healthy six minute sprint to my gate, but totally worth it. Waiting lounge distancing complete.
I had booked an exit row, and for the first time in my life, I waited to be the very last person to board. You can imagine my joy when I was the only one in the entire exit row. Exit row distancing without even trying. (Although anxiety was so high on that flight, when the lady in the row behind me sneezed, I thought it was over.)
After repeating some of these steps in Toronto, I made it home in the early hours of March 20 to begin self-isolation. You talk about distancing. In the next two weeks distancing was everywhere. There was wife distancing, which really hurt when anniversary distancing came into play. No hugs, no touching, no kiss, just a ‘how ya doin’ over there on the couch’ type of occasion. And speaking of the couch, there was TV distancing with Heather on one couch and me on the other, and sometimes our TV distancing wasn’t even on the same floor.
Throw in your distancing outfit, distancing dinners (breakfast and lunch for that matter), and even refund distancing after trying for a week to get an airline trip refund online. Not easy.
So, yeah, it’s a year later, and we’re still distancing, I’m good with that. My journey home seems like yesterday and it seems like years ago. I’m also very good with the fact I won’t be self-isolating for my anniversary this year. Baby steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.