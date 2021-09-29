It was supposed to be a collective show of power. But what the Minister of Education and a cadre of senior members of the Public Schools Branch actually delivered to a skeptical legislative committee last week is the institutional tell that drives far too many decisions - fear.
PSB’s back to school plan has been rightfully criticized from the get-go. First government walked back a lackadaisical mask requirement oblivious to the heightened transmissibility of delta variant. Then there were waves of criticism at PSB’s lack of concern for ventilation in Island schools, many of which rely on opening windows for air flow.
By comparison Newfoundland is spending millions to install 4,000 air purifying units in classrooms across the province, with a priority on K-6, to protect unvaccinated students, and schools without any system in place. PEI arrogantly professed confusion over why a recommendation to upgrade systems was even included. Premier Dennis King threw his hands in the air claiming there is no ventilation issue.
It was an alarming display of COVID ignorance from professionals and elected officials who should know better.
The ‘Don’t worry, be happy’ front lasted until the COVID outbreak at West Royalty Elementary and Minister Natalie Jameson’s disastrous CBC Radio interview, along with PSB Director Norbert Carpenter.
That’s when the proverbial excrement really hit the ventilation fan.
While the legislative appearance offered more coherent explanations, it only added to a growing image of a bureaucracy guided by fear of ruffling feathers over prioritizing the health and safety of students, teachers, school staff, and the greater Island community.
On August 24th the Chief Public Health Office ordered PSB to collect vaccination data from teachers and staff. Carpenter told the committee when asked, PSB complied.
Nope.
PSB waited one, two, three, four ... 11 days during a global pandemic to act. The excuse? Teachers were on vacation and it was too difficult to contact them. Seriously, you can’t make this up. But PSB did find time to secure a legal opinion suggesting directly asking teachers and staff for their vaccination status is an infringement of privacy.
You can almost picture the executive suite wiping sweat off their brows in relief.
The problem is the legal opinion is rubbish. And the excuse posited, “To put our administrators in that position of asking, that would compromise someone’s personal choice,” verges on the asinine. What about students and staff who don’t have a ‘personal choice’ to be in the same building, classroom or staffroom as an unvaccinated colleague or teacher? Apparently their well-being didn’t register in PSB’s rush to avoid leadership.
Instead of a direct question, with a direct answer, schools used a voluntary system of ‘accountability’ where staff secretly dropped a piece of paper in a box without any identification. There was no requirement to participate.
PSB calls it data. Carpenter compared it to an election ballot box. Except it’s not the same. Election voters must register to vote. The ballot is secret, the voter’s name is not. The truth is PSB has no idea which teachers participated or the true accuracy of its supposed data. This should trouble every Islander.
In all likelihood a large percentage of teachers and support staff are partially or fully vaccinated. The point is we do not have credible data to support this notion because the Public Schools Branch was too scared to ask.
It begs the question: Why? Why would PSB act in such a timid, counter-productive way? The reason may lie in a too cozy relationship between Public Schools Branch, PEI Teachers Federation and the Department of Education, where the deputy minister is a former head of PEITF. PEI still allows PEITF to represent both administrators and teachers. It is a conflict of interest by any definition. Other provinces have stopped the practice. PEI has not, despite PEITF’s history of too often siding with administration over the best interest of classroom teachers. It explains the union’s conspicuous silence on an issue of such importance. The conflict must be eliminated.
The issue is bigger than one individual. It almost doesn’t matter who is in what position, they all act the same because the system of education management in this province is broken. It’s institutional lethargy that forgoes excellence for mediocrity, diversion for accountability and leadership for fear. It’s embedded in management DNA.
Our education leaders know what needs to be done. Our political leaders know what needs to be done. A global pandemic is no time to hide for cover in the mushy middle, where courage, excellence and leadership are never found.
If Minister Jameson wants to resuscitate her cabinet career, she’ll make education reform job one.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
