Three businesses in Montague and Georgetown have been named as exposure locations, or places where someone who tested positive for COVID-19 has visited.
Possible exposure to the virus happened at the Montague Superstore on Friday, October 8 from 2 to 2:30 pm.
There were two exposures at Daryl's General Store in Georgetown: on Friday from 3 to 3:30 pm and on Saturday from 3:30 to 4 pm.
3rd Degree Training in Montague is also listed as an exposure location from 8 to 9 am on Saturday.
The news came as part of an announcement of three new cases in the province.
Anyone who visited these locations at the given times who is not fully vaccinated should be tested. Any visitors who are fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days and get tested if any develop.
