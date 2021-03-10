The executive director of Hockey PEI is confident in the organization’s ability to plan and execute provincial championships, but admits COVID-19 is a wild card.
Connor Cameron said decisions on scheduling have not been made yet, but the goal is to finish the season and award all the provincial banners.
“We saw last week how quick (the virus) can flare up. In terms of actual planning, we’ve worked like crazy here, so that part is not an issue.”
The challenge will be getting all the games in before rural arenas take their ice out, Mr Cameron said.
“It’s hard to move those dates (back) because once you get into April, there’s not a lot of ice left.”
The governing body will have to decide whether to make up games scheduled during the circuit breaker, or forget about those and jump into provincial action.
“During this little break, we went back through each league and looked at the standings, who was going to provincials, to figure out how many games were missing in each league.”
This is the second circuit breaker to interrupt the hockey season, with the other two-week stoppage occurring in December. The abrupt cancellation of the rest of last season in March 2020 is still fresh in the minds of many players as well.
Mr Cameron is concerned about the young athletes’ mental health, whether it’s a midget AAA player focused on jumping to junior hockey, or a younger child at the A level looking forward to hockey as a diversion from the pandemic.
“Hockey is an escape for a lot of kids,” he said. “I find when there’s uncertainty, we try to be mindful of our kids. It’s important to us as an organization to work really hard so we can get information out (about provincial schedules) as soon as possible, not so much for the parents but for the kids.”
Meanwhile, on the school sports scene, the PEI Student Athletics Association still has its sights set on crowning provincial basketball champions at all levels.
Phil Bridges, school sport coordinator for the PEISAA, said in a normal year all the provincials would be over by early March. However, with two circuit breaker periods this season, some juggling is required.
“This is not a normal year, but our goal is still to complete it all,” Mr Bridges said.
The timing of the circuit breaker throws a wrench in the planning, he said. It’s scheduled to end on March 14, the day before March Break starts.
“So we’ve got another week to wait until we can return to action,” he said.
At the intermediate level, the provincial medal games are scheduled for March 20. For high school competition, Mr Bridges said the hope is to have all AAA, AA and A provincials concluded by March 31.
High school teams were still in league play, but after the circuit breaker ends they will go right into the playoffs.
Mr Bridges said although the interruptions are hard on the student-athletes, it’s better than calling off the season altogether.
“It’s not ideal to be practising for three weeks before you get to play games, but many provinces aren’t getting to play games at all. Our athletes and parents have understood we’re still very fortunate here in PEI, and hopefully we’ll still crown provincial champions in all our leagues.”
