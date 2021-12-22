Riverview Manor

A Covid-19 outbreak has been declared at Riverview Manor in Montague, with fewer than five cases.

The province announced Wednesday there is a Covid-19 outbreak at Riverview Manor in Montague, which means no visiting is permitted until further notice, even by partners in care.

There are fewer than five cases in the facility, according to a news release and some staff members are close contacts.

Manor manager Sandra MacKay could not immediately be reached for comment.

The province says all Covid protocols are being followed and residents are safe.

There are 49 beds at the Kings County long-term care home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.