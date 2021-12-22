top story Covid outbreak declared at Riverview Manor Josh Lewis Dec 22, 2021 Dec 22, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Covid-19 outbreak has been declared at Riverview Manor in Montague, with fewer than five cases. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The province announced Wednesday there is a Covid-19 outbreak at Riverview Manor in Montague, which means no visiting is permitted until further notice, even by partners in care.There are fewer than five cases in the facility, according to a news release and some staff members are close contacts.Manor manager Sandra MacKay could not immediately be reached for comment. The province says all Covid protocols are being followed and residents are safe.There are 49 beds at the Kings County long-term care home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Riverview Manor Sandra Mackay Outbreak Visiting Staff Member Province Resident Work Company Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 15 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Our Gift of Savings PEI Winter Bluegrass Festival Bulletin Latest News Young, Ada Marion Slick Rhynes Covid outbreak declared at Riverview Manor Wencil Vernon Anderson O'Brien, Richard Gerard Frizzell, Pauline S. Lobster fishers weigh in on 2022 start date Success of CWL coat drive due to church parishioners Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCovid cases at two eastern PEI schools; many exposure notifications in MontagueTime for Tories to challenge premier’s officeKyle Wayne Chaisson-FisherMRHS principal sees advantage of in-school police presenceCommittee seeks to finance co-op to buy Butler’sCovid cases hit close to home for studentsHoliday feast fills lots of bellies at Montague Consolidated SchoolMorell pitcher honoured by Hall of Fame inductionMary Theresa “Shirley” Burke Images Videos CommentedWhere are our MPs? (2)Man up PEI (1)Did language play a role in shutting US border? (1)Drop the hammer on Morrison protesters (1)Fibs can hatch into manipulation (1)
