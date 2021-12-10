Canada Post is encouraging customers of the Souris Post Office to consider using other outlets in the area while they are short staffed due to a Covid outbreak.
“With Covid-19 touching a number of households in the eastern communities, some members of our team at the Souris Post Office have been directed by public health to self-isolate until at least December 16,” Phil Legault with media relations said.
There is no reduction in hours, but customers could experience longer wait times for service, he added.
Customers are being asked to consider using nearby postal outlet at Elliot’s General Store in Bothwell or Post Offices in St Peter’s Bay and Morell for shipping items, or purchasing packaging and postage.
In addition Mr Legault is directing customers shipping parcels outside of the country to fill out their custom’s form in advance through canadapost.ca.
We understand our customers, just like our employees, are looking forward to making this holiday season a special one for their families and friends,” Mr Legault said adding, “That is why if we can all work together to shorten and limit the time at the counter this would allow us to process more product to serve more customers.”
Parcels for customers who cannot pick up their packages because they are also self-isolating will be held safely and securely at the Souris Post Office until they can safely be picked up, he added.
Any questions can be directed to Canada Post’s Customer Service team at 1-866-607-6301.
