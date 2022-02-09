The Conservative Party of Canada is heading for its third leadership convention since they were ousted from power in the 2015 election after MPs voted to remove Erin O’Toole as leader last Wednesday.
The vote was called largely because many MPs felt O’Toole was not right wing enough to represent their viewpoints. According to a parliamentary reporter it also had something to do with a December vote to ban conversion therapy, though that’s less clear.
For people who hate Justin Trudeau with an intensity very few leaders have ever been subject to, the CPC sure does a lot to keep him in power.
It’s the same old story with the Conservatives - leadership candidates have to satisfy the party’s far-right chapter before they ever get a chance to win over the country. Those are two very different things.
Far-right ideals are a non-starter for many Canadians and the more the CPC panders to that wing, trying to stop them from leaving for the PPC (People’s Party of Canada), the less electable the party becomes.
To watch the Conservatives over the last few years is to observe a remarkable exercise in self-sabotage, and as the party’s divide continues to grow, its dreams of forming government fall further out of reach.
It’s a good bet the party’s next leader will be more extreme and therefore less appealing to mainstream voters. Naming Candice Bergen the interim leader is a sign of MPs’ intent to go in that direction.
All of this benefits Trudeau and the Liberals. He is a mediocre prime minister at best, but the opposition’s infighting threatens to keep his party in government in perpetuity.
The only question is when will he hand the reins over to Chrystia Freeland. A new leader could go a long way in unifying our polarized populace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.