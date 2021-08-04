We are seeing in realtime what happens when political ideology trumps science; the health and welfare of Alberta residents is being put at extreme risk for no greater reason than appeasing the United Conservative Party base.
No one should be surprised Jason Kenney is stooping to such a dangerous low. During COVID’s second wave, he delayed needed public health measures based on a misguided belief residents would voluntarily do what was needed to control spread of the virus. They didn’t, with the predictable result. The virus ran roughshod through the province. To date, 2325 Albertans have died.
Now Kenney is writing Act 2. He is ending all public health measures. Masks are gone, including in schools and on public transport. Mandatory isolation is gone, even if you have COVID. It will be recommended, but based on Alberta’s epic recent failure of personal responsibility, the premier is oblivious to the inevitable. Testing will be scaled back to only those needing hospitalization. Contact tracing, foundational to keeping the virus in check, is gone.
What Jason Kenney is doing borders on criminal. His strategy appears aimed at letting COVID run wild in the hope of achieving herd immunity, while ensuring a lack of public accountability. There will be many victims. Seniors. Children under 12 without any vaccine protection. The immunocompromised. Victims will be found among those not vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated.
Alberta’s policy is not based on hard science. Data is only now emerging on the Delta variant, and what it presents is a virus more dangerous and transmittable. It is of such concern that the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reversed mask guidance last week to recommend once again they be worn indoors. Data points to transmissibility being equal among vaccinated and non-vaccinated, a major sign of trouble ahead.
New Brunswick is not far behind Alberta. Premier Blaine Higgs is reckless in lifting all restrictions, including wearing of masks, and breaking a promise to not do so until specific vaccination rates are achieved.
Politics trumps science, once again.
Alberta’s hard turn away from sound public policy has outraged infectious disease and immunology experts, local physicians left to deal with the inevitable fallout, and politicians, including outgoing Calgary Mayor Nenshi who calls the announcement ‘insanity.’
What is equally troubling is how Alberta’s Chief Public Health Officer fronted the announcement and defended it based on the ‘effectiveness and volume of vaccines.’ It might look fine in a press release, but it ignores the reality that no Alberta child under 12 is vaccinated. Every province is the same. When you hear phrases like ‘percentage of eligible residents’, you are hearing a number that excludes every child. This is important because emerging evidence shows children more likely to be infected with Delta than the original COVID strain.
Every Chief Public Health Officer has been forced to navigate the murky path between science and politics. In provinces where politics and science don’t always meet - Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, BC, New Brunswick - the virus has been most fertile. In provinces where science has led political decisions - Nova Scotia, PEI, Saskatchewan - outbreaks were more effectively controlled.
It is a fine line, but as we become further removed from lockdowns, more decisions are based on political needs.
Prince Edward Island’s elimination of mask requirements falls into this category - albeit not as callous or egregious as Alberta. There is simply not enough evidence to support lifting restrictions until the full impact of Delta is known, especially on youth and seniors. We hope we can respond quickly enough in the event of an outbreak, but it’s a strategy that has failed elsewhere. So why take an unnecessary risk by dropping a public health requirement no one is clamoring to eliminate?
Politics.
Dr Heather Morrison has achieved cult like status for her handling of the pandemic, which includes benefitting from numerous examples of significant luck. But many heads turned when she showed up at the airport with Premier Dennis King to hand out gift cards to the first travellers arriving upon removal of national travel restrictions.
The skepticism is valid. Dr Morrison’s job is to control our provincial pandemic response, including establishing border controls, through policy and other public health mandates. It is not her job to be a pawn in a government photo-op, handing out gift cards when the policy is reversed. This is a political act demeaning to the Chief Public Health Office.
A lot of politicians want a victory lap. It’s understandable, but premature. We’ve succeeded by minimizing risk. Now we are rolling the dice. And as politics and public health policy merge, all Canadians must trust their respective CPHO. However, that faith is, for the first time, showing cracks because of unnecessary politicization.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
