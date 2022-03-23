The early bird gets the worm. With that in mind we were preparing to submit our income tax information last week to get the process completed and behind us as soon as possible. Heather, of course, had all her stuff ready to go, but I was waiting on my T4A slips from the government.
Surprisingly, they had not arrived in the mail, so I decided to jump onto the Canada.ca website and retrieve them online. In 2017, I had registered with Service Canada to be able to access my tax information on another matter. At that time, I carefully jotted down, and saved, my CRA user ID and password. I even remembered where I kept that piece of paper from five years ago. I dialed up the website and punched in the information. That’s when it began.
The first message I get is that my CRA user ID and password have been revoked. What? I’m not in arrears in any way. What’s going on here? Well, here’s what’s going on here. For my safety, the government has added what they call ‘multi-factor authentication’. I must have missed the memo. I needed to re-register and get a new password. Easier said than done.
After reaching my frustration threshold trying to do this on their website, I called CRA for help. Online, they listed the wait time as 26 minutes, so I was pleasantly surprised when I was instantly connected. I explained the situation, and the lovely lady on the other end of the phone said she could help but would first need to ask a few questions to verify that it was really ‘me’ she was talking to. I got the first four right away, name, address, date of birth and social insurance number. Then, question number five.
She asked if I had authorized someone to submit my taxes last year, and who was it? I COMPLETELY blanked. Then I panicked. I hopped on Google and began a desperate search as I stammered about not remembering, saying ‘it will come to me, just give me second’ (or the time it takes to complete a successful Google search). I think there were several other laments in there as well, and babbling, all the while not being able to Google the name of the company that did my taxes last year. To her credit, the lady sensed my frustration and said, no problem, I’ll just ask another question. Great.
What is the amount on a certain line from my last year’s tax return? I need my last year’s tax return? Now a small bead of sweat was making its way down my forehead. I explained my tax return was in a box in the storage area of our basement.
She said she had plenty of time, so I took the phone downstairs with me as I furiously looked for the box. I found it and opened it. No 2020 tax return. I continued to look, and after about three or four minutes, she said, it was ok, and she could ask me (yet) another question. Perfect. The beads of sweat were now a steady stream. What are the dates of your children’s birthdays? Are you kidding me? So, here’s the thing. I have three kids in Ontario and three step-kids here in PEI. As the collar of my shirt began to absorb the sweat, I asked ... which children? The most recent ones on your return. Ok, so the PEI kids. This ‘should’ be easy, but with six kids and six grandkids, that’s a lot of birth dates to remember, and now I had to parse three of the 12 instantly, or I feared the CRA was going to bust in the front door at any minute. A spontaneous naming of every member of the 1967 Stanley Cup winning Toronto Maple Leafs seemed like it would be easier. But, miraculously, and somewhat proudly, I nailed the three birthdays. Relief at last.
I returned upstairs to my desk, and after all this, I didn’t get access to my account, but rather qualified to have a new passcode sent to me, in the mail, which should arrive in the next 10 days. Oh, and by the way, the last thing I discovered is the government was late in issuing this year’s T4As and I should receive mine in the mail in the next week or so. Sooner than I’ll get my new password. Which I won’t need by then.
