Crocheted poppies adorned the cenotaph in Murray Harbour in 2021. This November the number of handcrafted symbols of remembrance will more than double, thanks to the efforts of volunteers. Submitted photo
A dozen or more skilled craftspeople have responded to an un-presuming shout-out on Facebook asking folks to crochet poppies to drape over the cenotaph at the Murray Harbour Community Centre on Remembrance Day.
The idea, which actually began last year, came from Karen White, whose late father, Darrell White of Murray Harbour, was a veteran of the Second World War. Mere weeks into the lead-up to November 11th in 2021 she collected enough poppies to provide a visual at the annual tribute to those men and women who served their country and continue to serve.
“I just put it out to the universe,” Ms White said. “And the response was really great.”
She posted the pattern on social media and now the number of poppies, in different shades of red, are almost double.
Interest in the project reached as far as Port Albert, a town of about 5,500 in Ontario, where a good friend of Ms White’s and her husband Harry Vanden Broek, applied her skills to skeins of yarn to create 60 poppies. A box containing the poppies arrived at the Murray Harbour Post Office just last week, much to the delight and appreciation of Ms White.
Through the collective efforts of Dot Ditner and the enthusiasm of local contributors there should be about 100 poppies or more to display as a spray at next month’s service.
Ms White and some members of the crocheting group will meet at the Murray Harbour Community Centre on Saturday to apply the poppies to netting. In the meantime poppies can be dropped off at the village office at the centre.
