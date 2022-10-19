poppies at cenotaph

Crocheted poppies adorned the cenotaph in Murray Harbour in 2021. This November the number of handcrafted symbols of remembrance will more than double, thanks to the efforts of volunteers. Submitted photo

A dozen or more skilled craftspeople have responded to an un-presuming shout-out on Facebook asking folks to crochet poppies to drape over the cenotaph at the Murray Harbour Community Centre on Remembrance Day.

The idea, which actually began last year, came from Karen White, whose late father, Darrell White of Murray Harbour, was a veteran of the Second World War. Mere weeks into the lead-up to November 11th in 2021 she collected enough poppies to provide a visual at the annual tribute to those men and women who served their country and continue to serve.

The crocheted poppies are a variety of shades of red and sizes.

