I’m a professional crank, a contrarian (really, it’s an amazing gig). I like to say the only complaints I have, I get paid for. But I’m not sure I’ve ever heard so many otherwise sane folk sidling up to compete with me ... we are one cranky bunch.
You hear it in the grocery store as we scour the shelves for a decent green pepper.
We hear it at the take-out counter, as we try and support local restaurants.
We hear it in the rink and on the walking trail. People are fed up. It’s easy to understand why. As we enter our third year of Covid, it’s drained the life from many. Throw in an awful winter and you’ve got a recipe for frustration, dissent and loss of generosity of spirit.
The trucker convoy, which was only about truckers for a few hours before being hijacked by outside interests, is the perfect example. Citizens who think their rights are stripped by public health measures or vaccine mandates scowl and blow their horns 24 hours a day in downtown Ottawa, and a growing number of other cities across the country.
What point they are trying to prove is questionable. Are they being forced to do anything? No. They all have the option to not be vaccinated, but with that comes the right of society to place fair controls on what they do and how they interact with society. There is nothing new in this.
Their anger is real, however, and should not be diminished. Donald Trump was elected because anger in America’s heartland was ignored far too long by politicians of all stripes. We should learn from this lesson.
The anger of residents whose lives are upended by downtown occupations is also real. Supposed rights matter so much to protesters they are willing to trample on the rights of others to make their point. I suppose the irony of this is lost on many of them.
One of the drivers of anger, on both sides, is a complete abdication of leadership. Maybe it’s the family scars from invocation of the War Measures Act by Trudeau’s father in 1970 that has led to our current prime minister’s painfully inadequate leadership today.
By the same measure, Pierre Poilievre, the front runner for the Conservative Party leadership, did his best Trump impersonation when he posed for selfies and praised the occupation as peaceful and friendly. This was after the desecration of the national war memorial, defacing the Terry Fox statue and stealing from the homeless. You can’t brand everyone protesting as a villain, but a man who wants to be prime minister should also not ignore evil.
Since Justin Trudeau appeared on the political scene, Conservatives have mocked his lack of any substantive career prior to becoming prime minister. Poilievre has an even thinner resume. His whole working career has been spent in politics. He has no idea how to create jobs, sustain jobs, build community, make payroll or work for non-livable wages. He does know how to ratchet up fresh blood, right-wing rhetoric that the Conservative base gobbles up by the bucketload.
Wonder if any Conservative will see the irony of electing a leader with no experience at doing anything other than being a political partisan? Doubtful.
Truth be told, Canadians are not served by either major political party. One is scared of its shadow, the other is crumbling under the weight of a failed experiment in merging Progressive Conservatives with the Reform Party.
It’s hard to imagine an easy way out of the corner our leaders have backed us into. It’s scary; violence is a very real possibility. It’s anger driven by social media (a misnomer if there ever was one) that continues to spew rhetoric, arrogance and hate with little attempt by any to find a middle road.
That’s where we all need to start looking.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.