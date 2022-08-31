Dan Shepard

The Kings County Baseball League held its annual banquet Thursday at Peakes Tee. 

Morell Chevies’ pitcher and offensive star Ben MacDougall took home top honours as regular season MVP. The Summerside native ended the regular season with the third highest batting average. The 20-year-old MacDougall was last year’s runner-up for league MVP. Dylan Worth, who led the league in four offensive categories, was a close second to MacDougall this year.

