The Kings County Baseball League held its annual banquet Thursday at Peakes Tee.
Morell Chevies’ pitcher and offensive star Ben MacDougall took home top honours as regular season MVP. The Summerside native ended the regular season with the third highest batting average. The 20-year-old MacDougall was last year’s runner-up for league MVP. Dylan Worth, who led the league in four offensive categories, was a close second to MacDougall this year.
Top batter went to another 20-year-old standout who had a tremendous year, Jack MacKenzie of the Peakes Bogside Bombers. MacKenzie’s .459 average was 30 percentage points ahead of runner-up Duncan Picketts of the Chevies.
The Lionel King Memorial (hard work and dedication) was won by Peakes Bombers’ infielder Tyson McInnis. The young veteran, who started with the Bombers at age 15, has a great passion for the game. McInnis was a standout for Peakes and the Charlottetown Islanders for the last few seasons. Last year he was on the championship team in both leagues. Parker Day of the Chevies finished second.
Rookie of the Year was won by Morgan Crossman of the Northside Sunly Brewers. Crossman finished in the top 10 in batting in his rookie campaign. Cardigan Clippers’ Rhyan Storr was runner-up.
In a night dominated by the young, an old-timer snapped up the Harry Hughes Memorial as top pitcher. Bombers’ Josh Coffin (45) is a 20 year-plus veteran in the league. It was his first top pitcher award. In previous years Coffin has two playoff MVP awards. Coffin was second in the league for wins. Top batter, Jack MacKenzie finished second to Coffin.
The Trixie Dunn/Aquinas Ryan for leadership and helping to develop the league was picked up by Northside Brewers’ leader Isaac Compton. Compton was instrumental in getting the Brewers back in the league when they took a leave of absence in 2020. Compton has helped put together a competitive team that is tied in the best-of-five semifinals at one game apiece with defending champs Peakes Bombers. Runner-up to Compton was Chevies’ Logan Gallant.
The Debbie Affleck Memorial for the top team in the league was accepted by Parker Day and Ben MacDougall of the Morell Chevies.
On the diamond the Bombers and Brewers are heading back to Peakes tied at one win apiece. The Bombers evened the series a week ago Sunday defeating the Brewers 6-1.
Jack MacKenzie’s two-run single in the first inning was all the runs Josh Coffin needed for the victory. The Brewers replied with their only run of the ball game in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Stuart Barry. Dillon Doucette’s two-run double increased the Bomber lead to 5-1. Doucette was also defensive star of the game when he dove far to his left to pick up a sharp ground ball and fire to first base for the highlight out.
The Morell Chevies have opened up a two-game lead over the Cardigan Clippers. The Chevies dominated the Clippers a week ago Sunday and got strong pitching last Wednesday defeating the Clippers 4-0. Troy Coffin picked up the win on Sunday. Morell’s top batters were Scott Harper and Logan Gallant. Both batters went 3/4 with a double.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week was won by eight individuals over the season: Jack MacKenzie, Trent MacSwain, Scott Harper, Nathan Jones, Dylan Worth, Kyle Kennedy, Rhyan Storr and Dean Carroll. Hoping to get these pizzas delivered to the winners as soon as possible.
