A trio of Three Rivers residents will vie for a seat on town council to represent Ward 10, Montague.
Larry Creed, Greg Jobe and Shane MacDonald all filed nomination papers last Friday.
A vacancy in Ward 10 opened when veteran councillor Wayne Spin resigned in October.
Mr Creed said he’d like to bring some fresh ideas to the table. He wants to see further development at the Montague waterfront, including additional parking and space for small vendor kiosks in the summer.
He said affordable housing in Montague is an important issue, as well as a business corridor serviced with water and sewer and development south of the Montague River.
“It’s been neglected for years. A bit of a revival there (would be good),” he said.
The next two years will be important in setting up what happens under the next mayor and council for Three Rivers, said the Sturgeon native, who moved to Montague when his children were young.
“I want to do whatever I can to further enhance Montague. That helps further the whole of Three Rivers too,” he said. “Anything I can do that’s constructive, that opens up some avenues and maybe some new insight.”
Mr Creed said he’s opinionated but believes in open dialogue with people of opposing viewpoints, and would be in favour of a candidates’ debate.
Mr Jobe, who manages a corporate farm operation, said he’s familiar with every part of Three Rivers from his work. He said changing demographics in eastern PEI are an issue.
He wants to ensure good governance for residents.
“I don’t have any burning agendas. I don’t have a sense of outrage about things that have to be fixed.”
He’s curious to see from the inside how well amalgamation has been going.
“I think the council functions fairly well now,” he said. “The trust of the public in their leaders is foremost in my mind,” he added, noting it’s important for municipal politicians to engage people’s thoughts rather than appealing to their emotions.
Three Rivers should eventually establish a position on land and water usage, he said.
Mr MacDonald, born and raised in the Montague area, said council isn’t operating as efficiently as it could be and he wants to be part of a solution to fix that.
“It just seems like some of the councillors are very set in their ways and they don’t believe in change that much,” Mr MacDonald said. “It’s always a constant fight between the different regions. That wasn’t the purpose of amalgamation. It was to bring the communities together, but it seems like there’s still a divide.”
He said the town’s first official plan will be very important and there are also some issues specific to Montague he would like to see taken care of.
Pedestrian safety on Main Street in Montague is a “huge issue,” he said, particularly with the construction of three new apartment buildings and increased traffic.
Mr MacDonald was an opponent of the proposed pedestrian walking bridge at the Montague marina that was shot down by council last year. But the father of two young children does believe work needs to be done in that area.
“I talk to a lot of people in the run of a day with my job. I’m always engaged in the community about what’s going on. I really, really want people to get out and vote this time and hopefully we can get a younger voice and some people with different ideas to move us forward.”
The byelection will be held on Monday, February 22 with advance polls on February 15, 19 and 20 from 9 am to 7 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.