Holiday Island

Dewatering specialists have been pumping tons of contaminated water from the MV Holiday Island onto tanker trucks to be transported for safe disposal.            Heather Moore photo

Following a week of dewatering efforts, trained personnel were able to enter the MV Holiday Island’s engine room Saturday to stop flooding and correct the ship’s list. Sea water started spilling into the vessel through damaged engine cooling pipes following a fire in the engine room July 22. 

The Northumberland Ferries Limited vessel was carrying passengers toward Wood Islands when fire ignited prompting emergency responses including evacuation of passengers and crew. No one was injured during the evacuation process. 

Tags

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017. I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.