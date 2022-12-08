Part of the Canada Games logo was painted in the house on three ice sheets at the Montague Curling Club in preparation for the February mixed doubles event. Manager/icemaker Larry Richards says bleachers will be constructed on sheet 1 for the tournament. Josh Lewis photo
Montague Curling Club manager Larry Richards stands on the rink’s new accessible ramp installed as part of upgrades for the Canada Games. On his phone is his new Icemaker’s Mistress app, which allows him to control the temperature and humidity of each ice sheet remotely. Josh Lewis photo
Larry Richards has a new gadget which he hopes will make his job as icemaker at the Montague Curling Club a little easier.
As part of a $264,000 renovation project to upgrade the facility before hosting the Canada Games, a new phone/computer app called the Icemaker’s Mistress allows him to regulate the temperature and humidity of each ice sheet remotely.
“It controls everything in the plant and the ice,” Mr Richards said. “When the colder weather comes we’ll be able to keep it at constant temperatures.”
The app, made by an Ontario company, will also notify him if problems occur and often they can be solved through the app rather than going to the rink.
The ice quality - which is already touted by some as the best on PEI - will also get a boost from work done over the summer that tore apart the inside of the ice shed and reinsulated with four inches of spray foam, along with new siding and boards. The club also got a new ice scraper and propane heaters.
Accessibility upgrades are a major part of the project, with a new ramp installed as well as upgrades to the back exit. There is still some work to do on the main entrance, Mr Richards said.
A lift down to ice level is also planned, but due to shortages of contractors and materials that likely won’t happen until next spring or summer.
“Once the lift is in we can offer wheelchair curling. It’s nice to get people with disabilities into the building and hopefully they’ll use the facility,” he said, adding the lift and ramp could be useful for older members in years to come.
The curling club is contributing about $70,000 to the project, along with $88,480 from the province and more than $106,000 from the federal government.
After last winter when the club was closed by COVID restrictions for a long stretch, he said paying that much toward the upgrades is a bit of a challenge but they do well from the King of Clubs draws and had help from government.
“In an old building (built in 1979), you’ve got to keep upgrading or things get away from you,” he said.
Mr Richards is looking forward to hosting the Canada Games mixed doubles tournament. It’s a shorter, faster-paced game with eight ends compared to typical curling and has been an event at the past two Winter Olympics.
“It’ll be nice to get the club recognized across the country. There will be webcasts and maybe some TV coverage.”
It’s expected to be a hub of activity that week after two straight winters of few to no spectators at times. The Canada Games committee will construct bleachers on sheet 1 with capacity for 200 spectators to watch the action on the other three sheets.
That will present another challenge for Mr Richards with so many people in the ice shed and the humidity it will generate, but the new technology should help with that.
Mixed doubles will be played from February 28 through March 4. PEI will be represented by Ella Lenentine and Mitchell Schut of the Cornwall Curling Club.
