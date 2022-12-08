montague curling club larry richards.jpg

Part of the Canada Games logo was painted in the house on three ice sheets at the Montague Curling Club in preparation for the February mixed doubles event. Manager/icemaker Larry Richards says bleachers will be constructed on sheet 1 for the tournament. Josh Lewis photo

Larry Richards has a new gadget which he hopes will make his job as icemaker at the Montague Curling Club a little easier.

As part of a $264,000 renovation project to upgrade the facility before hosting the Canada Games, a new phone/computer app called the Icemaker’s Mistress allows him to regulate the temperature and humidity of each ice sheet remotely.

Montague Curling Club manager Larry Richards stands on the rink's new accessible ramp installed as part of upgrades for the Canada Games.

