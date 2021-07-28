A 50% reduction in the mackerel quota for the 2021 season is creating ripple effects down the line.
“The quota is just not there for you to go and catch (the fish) yourself so you have to buy it elsewhere,” Megan MacLeod said.
She and her husband Murray operate Cape Reef Seafood and Smokehouse in Beach Point. The MacLeods are also lobster fishers.
Having to buy bait is one thing, but it is disappointing to think they may have to buy mackerel for their smoking operation.
This year the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for Atlantic Canada and Quebec is 4,000 tonnes, down from 8,000 last year.
In addition the fishery shut down on July 24 after 2,000 tonnes were already caught.
Ms MacLeod said there are commercial operations in Quebec that fish on a much larger scale and that definitely has had an impact on the fishery.
“It is tough for us to go out with our little mackerel gear on the back of our boat with a few hooks and try to catch what we need,” she said.
Back a couple of years ago when the MacLeods were making a business plan for their shop that opened in 2019 they originally planned to smoke mackerel exclusively.
“Fisheries predicted this drop-off in the mackerel was going to come so now we offer a variety of smoked seafoods,” she added.
Many fishers from across the province store their harvested bait catch of mackerel at Eastern Cold Storage in Souris.
Manager Andre Gallant said the good catches, combined with the urgency to catch before the quota was shut down, translated into a bit of a backlog at the facility early in July.
“We can do about 100,000 pounds a day and we had more than that one particular week, but the next week we were caught up,” Mr Gallant said.
A couple of years ago the same issue presented itself.
It really isn’t something anyone can control as the facility is open on a first come, first served basis, Mr Gallant said.
“It happens. You do the math, for example, if in the run of a day we have 100 fishermen coming our way and they have even 500 pounds each, well, that adds up to 50,000.”
But fishers weren’t left high and dry waiting to freeze their catch earlier this month. They were able to take it to the storage facility where ice was provided to keep it as fresh as possible before freezing.
When announcing the changes earlier this spring DFO said the decision was based on “the number of spawning-age mackerel are at an historic low.”
PEIFA is involved with helping to collect data on the spawning which is basically counting the eggs, said Melanie Giffin, a marine biologist with the association.
“It is based on an egg survey done annually,” she said.
But because the season is closed until August 15 the PEIFA is now working at getting a special license to allow them to still collect egg samples for the three-week period.
This is the first year the season has been split.
The rational behind it is to give fleets in the Atlantic/Quebec region more equitable access the resource, Ms Giffin said.
The migration pattern of mackerel shows they sometimes don’t land in the waters off Newfoundland until September and most years the quota is almost all already caught by then.
It is expected when the stock is reassessed in 2023 these current measures could allow for a 64% increase in viable stock.
