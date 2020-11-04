Whitney and Kaia were prepped for cuteness Saturday to accept the prize for winning the Graphic’s Cutest Pet Contest. Cynthia and Art MacDonald of Souris are beyond proud of the two Yorkshire terriers who take up little space in their home, but a lot of space in their hearts. Both dogs are 4-years-old, but Kaia, a long haired breed has only been in the home for eight weeks and Whitney is adjusting well to her new sister’s presence. The MacDonald’s were presented with a prize of $50.
Charlotte MacAulay photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.