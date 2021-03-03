The chair of the Community Welfare League is frustrated with the Town of Three Rivers’ attempt to reduce their annual grant for operation of the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre.
Scott Bell said the town’s proposal to deduct $30,000 in solar panel savings from the CWL’s annual $57,000 grant would put the facility in significant debt.
Mr Bell said “the trust is not there” between his organization and Three Rivers, and “terrible” communication is part of the problem.
CWL pays roughly $80,000 a year to keep the lights on in the arena. The solar panels, paid for by the Town of Montague before amalgamation, knocked that down to $50,000 in 2020.
The $57,000 grant pays for the facility’s annual insurance which costs $17,000.
The CWL has contributed $25,000 each year for the past decade towards arena expenses.
If the CWL loses the amount saved from the solar panels it would be left with a $15,000 debt.
“They’ve got the gall to come looking for money from us,” Mr Bell said. “That’s not the purpose of the solar panels in the first place. They were put there to hook up with TCAP in the future. There’s extra land there to put (more panels) in.”
The annual grant was discussed extensively at the town’s February committee of council meeting.
Deputy Mayor and Montague Councillor Debbie Johnston suggested they should give the CWL the full grant this year then discuss the future. That proposal will be voted on March 8.
The CWL is contributing $77,000 for upgrades to the arena announced recently, including an electric ice resurfacer.
Mr Bell said Three Rivers asked for that money up front back in October, which is halfway through the fiscal year. He said that would leave them with no revenue until two months into hockey season.
“How are we going to operate in September and October if we don’t have any money in the bank account?”
Wellness Centre Manager Greg MacLaren was instrumental in getting the funding for upgrades, Mr Bell said, and the CWL feels the town didn’t give him any credit.
“Give credit where credit is due. Greg did a lot of work on this.”
Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay said at a recent meeting the funding announcement had been sprung on him last minute and he neglected to mention the CWL’s role.
The Welfare League has been running arenas in Montague for a century. They also own the business development centre nearby and pay a large mortgage on it,.
“(The Wellness Centre) is expensive to operate. You have to keep the place clean. That’s my biggest concern.
“The town seems to be quite secretive with what they’re doing here. They’re putting things to us with no consultation,” Mr Bell said.
Jill Walsh, Chief Administrative Officer for Three Rivers, confirmed the town asked the CWL to pay the $77,000 in October before they reached a compromise.
Ms Walsh said the town has communicated more with Mr MacLaren than the CWL, and notified them in 2020 they would be subtracting the solar panel savings from this year’s grant.
She said it’s unfortunate the situation has deteriorated to this degree.
“I really regret it’s gotten to this point. We thought we had made inroads with regard to resolving issues, but obviously there’s more discussion to be had.”
Mayor MacAulay said there have been a couple of times the town thought matters were resolved but were raised again.
“We’re certainly willing to sit down (with them) again. There’s no ill will on our side intended and it’s unfortunate they see it that way.”
