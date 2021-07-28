A youth riding a bicycle was sent to hospital with non life threatening injuries after a collision with a van on Souris River Road Sunday afternoon.
The call came in shortly after 1 pm, Kings District RCMP Constable Matthew Paynter said.
“(The cyclist) was coming down the hill and the van was going up the hill towards Chapel Avenue. The collision occurred about 30 metres east of Beach Avenue.”
Island EMS and members of the Souris Fire Department were also on scene and the road was closed for about an hour.
According to Cst Paynter, as of Monday, the youth was still in hospital.
Investigation into the cause of the accident is in the preliminary stages.
