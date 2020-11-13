Dannie MacKinnon of Sandy Rae Farms in Brooklyn recently delivered $500 cheques to local fire chiefs on behalf of Dairy Farmers of Canada. Mr MacKinnon said the departments are essential to farms in the area and fires on farms often require the services from a number of departments. “Every fire department struggles for funds,” Montague Fire Chief Tom MacLeod said. “We’re so appreciative of Dairy Farmers and associations that offer donations. I’m sure it will go to good use.” From the left are Fire Chiefs Stephen MacKay, Murray Harbour; Troy Ferguson, Murray River; Tony Vanden Broek, Cardigan; Mark Gotell, Georgetown; Tom MacLeod, Montague; Allister Veinot, Vernon River and farmer Dannie MacKinnon of Brooklyn. A total of $17,500 was donated by Dairy Farmers of PEI.
Rachel Collier photo
