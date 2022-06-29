While travelling from St. Peter’s Bay to Charlottetown on #2 highway on Saturday, June 11, I came upon an accident at the Mt. Stewart intersection near the Irving gas station. It must have just happened, as there were only two or three vehicles held up in front of me.
We were waved through about 20 minutes later and I could see a smashed up motorcycle on the road and people helping the injured motorcyclist nearby.
It wasn’t until a few days later, June 15, where I read in the Guardian that the man was seriously injured but would survive.
The point I want to make here is this is a dangerous intersection and I’m sure there have been accidents, or near accidents, many times before over the years.
The main street leading out of Mt. Stewart towards the #2 highway is uphill and could limit a motorist’s line of vision or perception of fast moving highway traffic from both eastbound and westbound directions. The speed limit on the highway is 90 km, but the actual speed is closer to 100 km-plus. This highway is heavily travelled, especially at certain times of the day and during the summer months.
Some motorists from the Mt. Stewart area waiting to merge onto the highway during these times no doubt get impatient waiting and pull onto the highway causing traffic to suddenly brake. I’m not sure what could be done to make this a safer intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.