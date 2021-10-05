Hannah Dawson-Murphy will be the newest member of Three Rivers council after winning a byelection in Ward 4, Victoria Cross, on Monday night.
She earned 91 votes to defeat Shane MacDonald, who garnered 61. This is Mr MacDonald’s third electoral loss after the 2018 general election and two byelections this year.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” she said Tuesday morning. “I’m very honoured to have been elected and to have the support of the people in the ward.”
Ms Dawson-Murphy had planned to run in next year’s general election, but when former councillor Ronnie Nicholson vacated the seat she decided to run now.
She said some residents have expressed concerns about increased taxes without seeing much development in their ward, which includes the Greenfield and Lyndale areas.
“I want to look at that and see what projects have been brought to our area the last few years.”
Some roads have been the subject of complaints, such as the unpaved portion of the County Line Road and some potentially dangerous intersections like on South Montague Road.
She plans to do significant reading on recent items brought before council in order to hit the ground running.
“I’m very excited to get started. It’s going to be a great year before the next general election. I’m excited to see what I can do for the people of my ward in the meantime.”
The Graphic has submitted a request to Town of Three Rivers for when Ms Dawson-Murphy will be sworn in and how many residents of Ward 4 were eligible to vote.
