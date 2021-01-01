Every summer dozens of Canadian post-secondary students are employed in the Inshore Rescue Boat, IRB, program run by the Canadian Coast Guard.
In PEI the crew patrols along the Northumberland Strait between Victoria Harbour to the west and Indian Rock (near Wood Islands to the east).
Donald DeWolfe has been a crew member for the past three summers and is looking forward to next year.
The Cornwall native said IRB has been a thrilling way to earn funds in the summer and he recommends it to any student looking for summer work.
“It is a very rewarding experience,” the 21-year-old said.
“You have the opportunity to serve fellow Canadians, keep the waters safe and help people in distress.”
In 2020 a total of 160 students from across Canada participated in the program.
Post secondary students who meet the eligibility criteria of the Federal Student Work Experience Program (FSWEP), who are dependable, calm, and can make safe and sound decisions in high stress environments, promote team spirit, are driven to achieve common goals and are looking for a challenging but rewarding job can apply for the program. The deadline to apply for the upcoming year is January 4, 2021.
Mr DeWolfe, who had spent the majority of his summer in the Charlottetown Harbour sailing and rowing, learned about the program after observing crews on the water there and asking how he could get involved.
He has been involved in everything from lifesaving rescues to towing a boat in distress.
There is ample training involved, recruits spend anywhere from one to three weeks at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Nova Scotia.
“It is a great opportunity to learn seamanship, leadership and teamwork skills,” he said.
More information can be found at https://emploisfp-psjobs.cfp-psc.gc.ca/srs-sre/page01.htm?poster=701&lang=en
