Access PEI continues to allow only a small number of customers inside at a time, and that has led to complaints from people having to wait outside in the heat.
Provincial director Mark Arsenault said although many have COVID fatigue, it’s still important to ensure social distancing and proper cleaning procedures take place.
But Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle says many are unhappy about the situation at the Access office in Montague, including people with disabilities.
“It’d be nice if we could find a workaround to get more people inside. If that means everyone has to wear a mask inside, (so be it),” he said.
Masks are encouraged at the Montague location but no longer required since the province lifted its mask mandate last month.
“It’s becoming a little much now. Everyone understood why we had to do it, but we’re 16 or 17 months in and vaccination (rates) are increasing,” Mr Deagle said.
He drove by the building one day last week and several people were lined up outside, standing in the pouring rain.
Mr Arsenault said Access locations allow one person inside per customer service rep, plus one extra, but the situation is worse at the Montague location than others because so many departments share the building, including justice as well as social development and housing.
In Souris, for example, the entrance is only used by Access and Service Canada so there hasn’t been an issue with people having to wait outside.
People do have the option to wait in their vehicle and get a phone call when it’s their turn, Mr Arsenault said.
“By no means are we telling anybody to stand outside in a line,” he said.
Operational plans at different locations are adjusted based on the size of the waiting room and whether the location is shared, but it comes down to following public health guidelines.
“There could be a risk of potentially having people that aren’t socially distanced. We have to be cognizant of that,” Mr Arsenault said. “We’ve had about 1,600 people through our doors in Montague over the last 16 months. To this point there have been no exposure sites.”
It hasn’t been easy for staff, either, with the extra cleaning and traffic control duties. Mr Arsenault said they’d much rather be able to return to normal operations but safety is paramount.
“It’s been a long road, and hopefully we can get down the path of loosening some of these restrictions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.