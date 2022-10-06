Sam Weather station

Sam Turkington holds what is left of his weather station after Hurricane Fiona ripped through Naufrage. He said the equipment clocked 149 mp/h (239 kp/h) winds just before it broke. Those numbers make him think there was a tornado element to the storm.  Charlotte MacAulay photo

There are some Naufrage residents who won’t soon forget the fury that came with Hurricane Fiona as winds roared onto PEI’s north shore on September 24.

Sam Turkington couldn’t be in a more precarious spot as his home, the former lighthouse built in 1913, sits right on the cliff.

roof repair

Drew MacInnis and Joey Arseneau with B Clinton Construction Ltd were repairing the roof on Wayne MacDonald’s house in Naufrage last Tuesday. The damage was caused when steel from a neighbour’s building was blown across the yard and hit the house. Charlotte MacAulay photo
One building

Wayne MacDonald’s building was destroyed when his neighbour’s building was lifted several hundred feet by wind gusts during the hurricane in Naufrage.

Charlotte MacAulay photo
Generator fix

Darrell Lesperance, right, and Hillary MacIsaac work on a generator to bring some power to the home of Sam Turkington in Naufrage. Behind them is the mess that was once a storage building that was ripped apart by Hurricane Fiona. Charlotte MacAulay photo
bridge compromised

The bridge at Naufrage was compromised after the four foot storm surge from Hurricane Fiona washed away some of the earth beneath it. Public Works crews assessed the damage on Tuesday, September 27. Charlotte MacAulay photo
wharf lifter

Part of the wharf at Naufrage Harbour was raised off its foundation in the tidal surge last weekend. Harbour manager Darrell Lesperance said the damage has already been assessed by Public Works. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.