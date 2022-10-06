Sam Turkington holds what is left of his weather station after Hurricane Fiona ripped through Naufrage. He said the equipment clocked 149 mp/h (239 kp/h) winds just before it broke. Those numbers make him think there was a tornado element to the storm. Charlotte MacAulay photo
The bridge at Naufrage was compromised after the four foot storm surge from Hurricane Fiona washed away some of the earth beneath it. Public Works crews assessed the damage on Tuesday, September 27. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Darrell Lesperance, right, and Hillary MacIsaac work on a generator to bring some power to the home of Sam Turkington in Naufrage. Behind them is the mess that was once a storage building that was ripped apart by Hurricane Fiona. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Drew MacInnis and Joey Arseneau with B Clinton Construction Ltd were repairing the roof on Wayne MacDonald’s house in Naufrage last Tuesday. The damage was caused when steel from a neighbour’s building was blown across the yard and hit the house. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Part of the wharf at Naufrage Harbour was raised off its foundation in the tidal surge last weekend. Harbour manager Darrell Lesperance said the damage has already been assessed by Public Works. Charlotte MacAulay photo
There are some Naufrage residents who won’t soon forget the fury that came with Hurricane Fiona as winds roared onto PEI’s north shore on September 24.
Sam Turkington couldn’t be in a more precarious spot as his home, the former lighthouse built in 1913, sits right on the cliff.
That decades-old structure is still standing with only one outside windowpane smashed and some siding and roofing gone. However, a steel building on the same property broke apart with sections sailing a few hundred yards and hitting his neighbour Wayne MacDonald’s house, causing roofing and siding damage along with crushing his building.
“The whole house was shaking and making noises,” Mr Turkington said, recalling his experience.
He hunkered down fully expecting something catastrophic to happen to the house, but instead the gale wind which Mr Turkington’s weather station clocked at 145 mph (239 kph) suddenly blew through the steel building.
“This storm was the most powerful I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It was screaming.”
Over the years the Texas resident, who spends six months out of the year at his Naufrage home, has witnessed many storms, including Dorian and Juan in PEI.
“With Dorian you couldn’t even hear the wind, but with (Fiona) it was shrieking and when the shrieking went away you could see a straight line of damage.”
By Tuesday morning Mr MacDonald was having repairs done to his roof which he was glad to find out was covered by his home policy. Employees from B Clinton Construction were pulling off damaged shingles and preparing the roof for replacements late last week.
Mr Turkington expected to have his own insurance claim started by mid-week, but priority was being given to some immediate clean-up.
Several friends and neighbours, including Darrell Lesperance, who is the Harbour Master at Naufrage, were going to help salvage the equipment and tools stored in Mr Turkington’s building.
While the unprecedented wind from Fiona knocked down trees in the broader community, the storm surge early the next morning did a number on the wharf, Mr Lesperance said.
He watched as water, four feet over the wharf, rushed into the harbour. Left in its path was a section of the wharf which lifted from its foundation. A huge chunk of earth washed away from the footings of the bridge.
The damage was assessed by provincial officials last Tuesday and the bridge was closed to vehicle traffic.
“We weren’t able to get all the boats out of the water before she hit, but we fared well in that department,” Mr Lesperance said.
The powerful surge also sheared at least 5 feet off the front of the dunes along the beach and sent sea cans tumbling up into the pond, one landing up on the bank. The run, which was dredged in the spring, is most likely full of debris again.
Mr Lesperance said the tuna and herring fishing seasons are still open so fishers have decisions to make in the coming days.
