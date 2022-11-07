Debbie Johnston will move up from deputy mayor to the mayor's seat in the Town of Three Rivers after defeating Ray Brow by 246 votes in Monday night's municipal election.
With all 17 polls reporting, Ms Johnston had collected 1,099 votes compared with 853 for Mr Brow.
Elections PEI says the Three Rivers election is now complete.
The new mayor-elect said she is excited and humbled by the support of voters.
"I appreciate every vote cast for me," she said.
She didn't know what to expect going into the night, but wondered if living in the Montague area would affect her vote tally among people from other parts of Three Rivers who may still be opposed to amalgamation.
Ward 4, which contains Georgetown, Cardigan and several rural communities, was the only ward she lost. It is also home to Mr Brow, who lives in Georgetown Royalty.
"Ray ran a good campaign and got some votes there, which is his home territory," Ms Johnston said.
The mayor-elect won in the other wards, Gaspereaux, Montague and Brudenell.
Ms Johnston said she will adopt an open-door approach at town hall, with regular office hours to be made known. She encourages anyone with an issue or concern to contact her by phone.
Meanwhile four incumbent councillors and one former councillor in Three Rivers will return to the council table, along with three newcomers.
The top two vote-getters in each ward are elected.
Ward 1, Gaspereaux:
Alan Munro - elected by acclamation
Anne Van Donkersgoed - elected by acclaimation
Ward 2, Montague:
John MacFarlane, 355 - elected
Wayne Spin, 292 - elected
Sarah Doyle, 262
Ward 3, Brudenell:
John Van Dyke, 353 - elected
Martina MacDonald, 278 - elected
Andrew Reid, 142
David McGrath, 136
Ward 4, Launching:
Cody Jenkins, 396 - elected
Cindy MacLean, 358 - elected
Brendon Galway, 157
Robert Lethbridge, 107
Mr McGrath is the only re-offering incumbent councillor not to be re-elected, after serving the last four years on Three Rivers council and previously on Lorne Valley Community Council.
Ms Johnston described the new council as a "good mix of old and new" and although she will miss some of the outgoing councillors, she looks forward to working with the new group.
-----
According to unofficial results, Terry White has defeated Garry Harring in Murray Harbour's election for mayor on Monday night.
Mr White received 114 votes as opposed to 10 for Mr Herring, according to village CAO and municipal electoral officer Anne Harnesk.
There was one spoiled ballot, and with 125 of 205 eligible voters casting their ballots, the voter turnout was just under 61 per cent.
Murray Harbour's council was already acclaimed. It includes Jaki Durocher, Gary MacKay, Pamela Oickle, John Robertson, Ruth Stead and outgoing mayor Paul White.
------
Councillors have been elected in smaller municipalities in eastern PEI.
In the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings, the following councillors were elected according to verified official results: Arthur Baker (76 votes), Donna Campbell Dixon (77), Danelle Elliott (97), Don Humphrey (72), Bernadette McInnis (64) and Nathan Paton (80).
Larry Fitzpatrick was previously acclaimed as mayor. Susan Nelson and Horatio Toledo were unsuccessful in their council bids.
Elected to council in Mount Stewart, according to unofficial results, are Beverly Campbell, Kevin Lloyd, Katharine MacDonald, Julie McKay, Amanda Myers and Chad Poirier. Joseph Dunn was not elected.
Spencer Long was already acclaimed as mayor of Mount Stewart.
