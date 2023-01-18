Derek Key’s resignation as chairman of the Health PEI board speaks not only to the state of health care in this province, but the transparency of the people who control it.
In a resignation letter to the premier dated December 6, Key points to ‘serious’ policy failures that government has refused to fix including:
'Create and support a culture of valued employees - all employees, not just some;
Develop and encourage a culture of accountability at all levels within the health-care system;
Acknowledge that PEI’s health-care delivery vehicle is a Crown corporation that is required to operate at arm’s length from government. It cannot be directed by politicians who face four-year election cycles;
Recognize that the recruitment, hiring, management and compensation of the employees of [Health PEI] must be done either through [Health PEI] or at the direction of [Health PEI];
Provide the human and financial resources to create the space and the technology required to fulfill the promises of government and the expectations of Islanders.'
It is quite a list of challenges, none of which should surprise Islanders.
Government announced an $8 million health care employee retention program but omitted many frontline workers like cleaners, lab workers, physiotherapists, and respiratory therapists among others. The arbitrary nature of the bonus is especially tough to swallow following three years of COVID stress that every health care employee shared. So much for valuing all equally.
Since Robert Ghiz created Health PEI, everyone has known the assertion that it is independent of government is a sham. No government has moved to fix it, including Premier Dennis King who recruited Key, and his significant credibility, to do just that. The fact that after almost four years of governing, the bureaucratic, time-sucking, inefficient health care hiring process is still in place is a major failure of leadership.
Generally speaking no one should argue with the notion that Health PEI should recruit, hire, manage and compensate its employees. It makes sense. It’s efficient. But the one caution is rural health care.
CEO Dr Michael Gardam is clearly frustrated government walked away from legislation that would eliminate the provincial complement of physicians, which has unnecessarily impeded the hiring of physicians. Government blinked because of outrage in rural PEI which sees the complement as its only protection to ensure a minimum level of service. Neither Gardam, Health Minister Ernie Hudson or Premier King has ever explained what the vision for rural care is. The CEO says he wants to hire more doctors. But he also spoke condescendingly of how Islanders have different expectations of health care, including access to a family physician, than folks in his hometown of Toronto.
Dr Gardam’s messaging has been part of the problem.
Until rural PEI knows what its future will look like, the provincial complement can be eliminated but a minimum level of service maintained in rural areas until Health PEI builds trust.
It starts with someone explaining how proposed health care hubs, homes or collaborative practices (depending on the buzzword of the day) will operate and interact - for the good or bad - with rural hospitals.
Derek Key’s resignation is one more example of transparency being thrown out the door. Government will issue a press release for any minor bit of tripe but no one thought of telling Islanders of the chairman’s departure until two weeks after he left. Islanders only learned of the resignation after it was mentioned in this space and other media began asking questions.
Come on. That’s the opposite of transparency. Deceit by omission is still deceit.
Government needs to get out of health care, and it needs to act quickly. Health PEI must be allowed to fly on its own. It should not be an onerous task legislatively. But the flip side is for change to be trusted, government and Health PEI must become a whole lot more transparent and accountable.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
