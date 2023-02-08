plumbing

Plumbers have been kept busy in the wake of the weekend cold snap with burst pipes and heating systems failing. 

A deep freeze across the region over the weekend kept plumbers busier than usual with a myriad of calls for burst or frozen pipes and lack of heat.

Temperatures plummeted below minus 25 degrees Celsius on Friday night, with wind chill in the minus 40s continuing all day Saturday.

