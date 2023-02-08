A deep freeze across the region over the weekend kept plumbers busier than usual with a myriad of calls for burst or frozen pipes and lack of heat.
Temperatures plummeted below minus 25 degrees Celsius on Friday night, with wind chill in the minus 40s continuing all day Saturday.
Gene Wood, owner of Prompt Plumbing Inc in Fortune, said the company has been “bombarded” with calls from people with no heat and/or busted pipes, spanning residential, commercial and industrial.
“It started at 4 am Saturday and our phone hasn’t really stopped since then,” he said.
His workers were prioritizing heat first, he said, then going to work on pipe repairs. The calls have been coming from a mix of regular customers and new ones.
Issues with heat were a combination of furnaces quitting and heating systems simply not being able to keep up with the extreme temperatures, Mr Wood said.
Prompt Plumbing has customers across Kings County and some in Queens, and the issues have been across that whole area.
“I assume it’ll likely take a number of days to catch it all up,” he said. “We’re trying to look after everybody.”
Fixing burst pipes can be a minimal job or it can require a couple of plumbers for a full day, depending on the severity, he said.
It’s not a common problem with typical winter temperatures, he said, but in this kind of cold it’s to be expected.
The phone has also been ringing off the hook at AMAC Electric Ltd in Pooles Corner, according to office manager Devan Smith.
The company normally gets a couple of plumbing calls a day, she said, but on Monday they had already gotten 15 calls by 10 am along with 13 weekend messages on the non-emergency line.
Weekend emergencies ran the gamut with frozen pipes, broken lines, lack of heat and crawling under mobile homes to thaw out lines.
In some cases hot water lines on exterior walls froze, or radiators stopped working, Ms Smith said.
She added there’s not much people can do once water lines freeze to ensure they won’t burst. A lot depends on how full they are.
“Once they’ve frozen you’re just praying they don’t break.”
Power outages were generally not mentioned as a reason for the problems, she said, and AMAC didn’t have many electrical calls which usually come after outages.
She expected the company would be busy for the rest of the week as a result of the cold snap, which pushes back the rest of their work. They cover all of eastern PEI.
At Kamstar Inc in Montague, Sadie Fogarty said there has been a flood of calls including 15 messages left over the weekend.
“Some people had no heat, some people had busted pipes and floods,” she said, as well as furnaces breaking down.
The company is busy to begin with, she said, covering most of Kings County, and wouldn’t be able to accommodate everyone who contacted them.
Towing companies were also kept busy boosting vehicles and towing others to garages. A snowstorm on Friday before the mercury dropped brought treacherous road conditions and lowered visibility.
George Branton of The Real George’s Deck & Recovery said the demand for his services was “unbelievable” with three trucks operating from morning till night on Saturday. On Sunday, he had between 18 and 20 calls.
The cold exposed a lot of vehicle batteries in bad shape that their owners weren’t aware of, he said.
He pulled his trucks off the road on Friday during the storm, saying his son’s eyebrows started to freeze during one roadside stop and that wasn’t worth it.
Mr Branton said his customers appreciate his workers going out in such miserable conditions and he is thankful for their business.
Meanwhile, warming centres were set up in Morell and Montague on Friday night. The Morell fire hall opened to the public after the area lost power.
Montague Bible Fellowship also opened as a warming centre from Friday night through Saturday at noon. Church member and Three Rivers councillor Anne Van Donkersgoed said a few people stopped in for coffee but no one needed to stay overnight.
Power outages were reported in Morell, Mount Stewart, Whim Road and a handful of other areas in eastern PEI.
