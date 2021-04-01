On July 1, 2017 the Murray Harbour Community Centre was presented with an AED (automated external defibrillator). The potentially life-saving device remained in a strategic location within the building - until Wednesday morning when a male participating in pickleball at the centre slumped over in his chair after going into cardiac arrest.
The male, in his mid-60s, had just finished a game, according to Murray Harbour Deputy Mayor Carol White, and was seated with her and others who were waiting for their next turn to play.
The group immediately realized the gravity of the situation and Ms White raced to get the AED while a call was made to 911.
The village CEO Anne Harnesk, who was working in her office in the same building, was summoned. She had had training in using an AED while working in Alberta.
No time was wasted in utilizing the device and simultaneously other pickleball players, Jamie MacKay, Mark Edgar and Karl Barth, had begun CPR.
The situation unfolded over a matter of minutes and while the group was working on the person in crisis members from the Murray Harbour Fire Department arrived and took over until paramedics got there soon after.
The AED had been purchased from proceeds raised in the Jig the Joker lottery which benefited the Northumberland Minor Hockey Association and the Murray River and Murray Harbour Fire Departments. It was presented to the village during Canada Day festivities four years ago and it hadn’t been necessary to use it since then.
“It saved a life,” Ms Harnesk said, and although the machines are expensive, “how do you put a price on life? They are invaluable.”
Ms Harnesk said she planned to talk to council about possibly getting someone in to do some training in both first aid and using an AED. Her hope is to have this open to the public as well as council members.
The male, who is from the Vernon River area, was taken to the QEH and then transported to St John, New Brunswick. As of late Thursday his condition was unknown.
(0) comments
