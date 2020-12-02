This week Motion 97 was passed in the Prince Edward Island Legislature in support of the free and safe exercise of treaty rights.
Much of the motion spoke out against violence, an issue that is not open for discussion when it comes to the safety of any fish harvester on land or water.
Also included in this motion was reference for legislative support for “free and safe exercise of the treaty right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood.”
The October 2019 document, The Marshall Decision at 20, authored by Ken Coates details the significant investments that have been made in the First Nations fisheries and the positive impacts these investments have produced for a number of communities. These investments were exercised during our regulated fisheries, promoting sustainability and the overall health of our industry.
Even though the term moderate livelihood remains undefined and a separate discussion, it has been added to our Island legislature.
In early October 2020 members of the PEIFA executive and representatives from three area Lobster Advisories met with our Island First Nations Chiefs to discuss what they envisioned under the term “moderate livelihood.”
This was an opportunity for all sides to express questions and concerns on this topic. There was open and honest dialogue and an agreement to reconvene once the Chiefs had consulted their band members for their specific definition of this term.
In the opening remarks of the meeting Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA) President Bobby Jenkins stated “We envision a Moderate Livelihood fishery that takes place within a regulated commercial fishing season,” as an important step that would contribute to a workable solution for PEI.
Several weeks later the PEIFA met with opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker to further clarify the position of non-Aboriginal harvesters on this issue and to note the extensive efforts that have taken place behind the scenes to get constructive dialogue started in all areas of Atlantic Canada on this contentious issue.
Mr Bevan-Baker stated he would be putting forth a motion regarding treaty rights. The PEIFA requested that a component addressing resource sustainability be included in the motion.
When the draft motion was tabled, Mr Bevan Baker was again contacted with another request to add sustainability to any motion concerning treaty rights and concerns were expressed that the undefined term of “moderate livelihood” was being referenced. Disruption of the current industry-led dialogue was also noted as a concern.
Unfortunately, NONE of the elected members that voted on the motion saw resource sustainability as an important amendment, in addition to supporting a broad term that is undefined.
It is disappointing that our elected officials did not put forth a motion that would have addressed important areas of concern for many Island harvesters.
These are complex issues that require much more dialogue between harvester organizations, First Nations and federal and provincial governments.
Let’s hope that opportunity has not been lost.
Robert (Bobby) Jenkins,
PEIFA President
PEIFA Board of Directors
PEIFA Local Associations
