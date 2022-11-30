mgue inter WEB

Kevin Courtney, left, and Cohen Roberts, students at Montague Intermediate School recently dropped off a large donation of food collected at a dance to the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank. Submitted photo

With food banks seeing a surge in need, local schools have helped the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank meet a growing demand and feed local families.

Coordinator Norma Dingwell said 244 families were served by the food bank in October. There’s one more week before the total for November will be available, but 13 new families have signed up.

