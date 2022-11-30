Kevin Courtney, left, and Cohen Roberts, students at Montague Intermediate School recently dropped off a large donation of food collected at a dance to the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank. Submitted photo
With food banks seeing a surge in need, local schools have helped the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank meet a growing demand and feed local families.
Coordinator Norma Dingwell said 244 families were served by the food bank in October. There’s one more week before the total for November will be available, but 13 new families have signed up.
In early September she told The Graphic there had been up to 250 families at times, but now those higher numbers are being hit regularly. Even at that time it was the biggest increase in years.
“With the price of everything, people have to decide whether they’re going to get food, medicine or rent. Obviously they choose medicine and rent so they come to see us,” Ms Dingwell said last week.
The food bank is “very lucky” to still be able to meet clients’ needs, she said. That’s in part thanks to large donations from local schools recently.
The leadership class at Montague Regional High School collected 404 items in a food drive. Montague Intermediate students collected food at a dance they held, and last week Southern Kings Consolidated dropped off a large donation as well.
The Montague location also received about $54,000 from the province earlier this year as part of $500,000 in funding for Island food banks.
That’s still helping as food bank staff prepare their annual Christmas hampers. Ms Dingwell said they’re planning to send those to 300 families, a massive increase from between 200 and 225 last Christmas.
The hampers include turkey, chicken or ham dinners with all the trimmings, as well as toiletry items, winter hats and mittens, candies and chocolate.
The food bank is struggling to get enough cranberry sauce, shampoo and conditioner but otherwise finding enough to fill the hampers.
With the need so high, Ms Dingwell finds herself buying items for kids’ lunches on pretty much a weekly basis.
They continue to be grateful for the Sobeys Second Harvest program, which allows them to provide families with extra bread, sweets and sometimes meat.
“They’re really appreciative of that as well,” Ms Dingwell said, adding the food bank would not be able to meet the demand without donations from the community as well.
She is also part of a group trying to find housing solutions for the homeless in the Three Rivers area. She said there has been no real action from the province yet since their initial November 8 meeting.
Ms Dingwell knows of at least 10 unhoused people in the area, most of whom are food bank clients.
At the Souris Food Bank, there is also a “noticeable increase” in the number of families, manager Ronnie McIntosh said.
Each week they get a few more, which adds up to about 10 new clients per month, he said.
It has traditionally been a smaller operation than the services in Montague or Charlottetown, but that is starting to change.
But consistent funding from a number of sources has ensured the Souris Food Bank does not fall behind in meeting the need.
The province recently sent another donation, they regularly receive Rotary charity donations and the local community has stepped up.
“The food bank has become a go-to charity, if you will. People are aware of it and are donating,” Mr McIntosh said.
Also, in the last three months at least three people who passed away had the Souris Food Bank as a recipient in their will.
Government support continues to help a lot, he said, as it did during COVID along with donations from other agencies.
The model now is largely buying items through regular funding, as opposed to redistributing food donations, he said.
Meanwhile, there have been some preliminary talks in the area about possibly setting up a community fridge.
Both the Southern Kings and Queens and Souris Food Banks are hoping to see some of the proceeds from the new Canada’s Food Island license plates as well.
