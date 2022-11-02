Josh Lewis

Municipal elections across PEI will be held on Monday. While many people generally pay less attention and know less about the candidates than provincial or federal elections, this is the level of government where residents can have the most input into what happens in their community.

At a time when federal power is concentrated more and more in the prime minister’s office, and one could argue provincially more attention has been paid to tourism and corporations than meeting basic needs, at the municipal level it is critical to get out there and vote.

