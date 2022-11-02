Municipal elections across PEI will be held on Monday. While many people generally pay less attention and know less about the candidates than provincial or federal elections, this is the level of government where residents can have the most input into what happens in their community.
At a time when federal power is concentrated more and more in the prime minister’s office, and one could argue provincially more attention has been paid to tourism and corporations than meeting basic needs, at the municipal level it is critical to get out there and vote.
Some municipalities, like Three Rivers, will have elections for council and mayor. In others, like Souris, everything has already been decided through acclamation because the bare minimum of candidates came forward. In others still, not enough candidates were nominated and the deadline was extended.
In Three Rivers, voters will have two choices for mayor. There are three choices for two council seats in Ward 2 and four options each in Ward 3 and 4.
Ward 1 was already decided by acclamation, and we’d like to know where Alan Munro got the rabbit’s foot because he was also acclaimed in 2018.
There has been no shortage of complaints or constructive criticism about Three Rivers’ decisions or overall direction over the past four years. If you don’t like what you see, you better cast your ballot.
It’s good to see Murray Harbour and Murray River got enough candidates to fill the mayor and council positions after both finished this term short. In Murray Harbour, residents will also get to vote for mayor.
In smaller places like Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Bay, where no candidates came forward for mayor or council in the initial nomination period, it has not gotten any easier to coax people into public service.
Remember, your employer is legally obligated to give you time off to vote.
