No one can deny that our premier is a talented orator. He can deliver his lines in a folksy, charming, good ‘ol boy manner. He’s a skilled performer and a very likeable fella. The problem starts when he goes off script. We’ve had a couple of appalling examples of that in the last few days. Dennis King showed his true colours with his disgusting off-the-cuff remarks about the trans community and his shocking denouncement of the CBC.
I had no idea that Dennis is lockstep with Pierre Pollievre when it comes to tearing apart our beloved public broadcaster. Doesn’t he know how important CBC is to the people of Prince Edward Island?
Doesn’t he know how important CBC is to the arts community? As a storyteller you would think he would know that well. I can only conclude that the Conservatives both provincial and federal do not like the CBC because they actually scrutinize the work of government. I’m sure they are afraid of PEl’s political panel and the stellar journalists on the National. A politician who is afraid of journalists, is a politician who has something to hide.
This province needs strong leadership in land use, health care, immigration, education etc. We need a leader who will stop rubber-stamping shady land deals and development, who will negotiate with our nurses, who will protect our land and water, a leader who listens to the people of the Island and not just the accountants and lawyers that write the scripts for the Tories and the Liberals. We need a leader with integrity who writes his/her own lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.