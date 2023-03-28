No one can deny that our premier is a talented orator. He can deliver his lines in a folksy, charming, good ‘ol boy manner. He’s a skilled performer and a very likeable fella. The problem starts when he goes off script. We’ve had a couple of appalling examples of that in the last few days. Dennis King showed his true colours with his disgusting off-the-cuff remarks about the trans community and his shocking denouncement of the CBC.

I had no idea that Dennis is lockstep with Pierre Pollievre when it comes to tearing apart our beloved public broadcaster. Doesn’t he know how important CBC is to the people of Prince Edward Island?

