Derby

Chris MacKinnon, left presents trophies to winners Chris Koughan and Conor MacLeod at the 6th annual Brendon MacKinnon Memorial Fishing Derby. It is the first time the event was held since the pandemic and participation was down.

Charlotte MacAulay photo

Registration was low this year for the sixth annual Brendon MacKinnon Memorial Fishing Derby with 25 participants signing up.

Chris MacKinnon, who started the event in memory of his father, said it was a bit disappointing for sure.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.