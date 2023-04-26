Registration was low this year for the sixth annual Brendon MacKinnon Memorial Fishing Derby with 25 participants signing up.
Chris MacKinnon, who started the event in memory of his father, said it was a bit disappointing for sure.
The last time the event was held in 2019, there were 289 people from across the province signed up.
Mr MacKinnon suspects the pandemic break might have something to do with the drop in turn out.
Many people got used to not getting out and many avid fishers took up bass fishing where people were able to distance on the shore and yet still socialize.
He said the price of gas also has many people thinking twice about where they go these days.
Mr MacKinnon will continue the tradition next year and switch the date of the event back to opening day of angling season in hopes of bringing the numbers back up.
Winners for 2022 include Chris Koughan and Conor MacLeod in the adult category and Kash MacKinnon and Colby Beaton in the kids category.
Mr MacKinnon said having the kids participate makes it all worthwhile.
The derby was named in his father’s honour as a tribute to the man who was a hard working lobster fisherman who didn’t have much time to spare, but always found the time for Chris and his brothers when they were growing up.
“I don’t care if a kid comes in with the tiniest fish. It is just so good to see the smile on their face and know they are really happy about how they spent their day,” he said.
The event is also a fundraiser with proceeds from registration going towards the Goose River Community Hall.
