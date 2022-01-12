A trip to Washington by Premier Dennis King. A convoy of potato trucks through the streets of Charlottetown. Officials from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Agriculture Canada appearing before federal and provincial legislative committees and support packages from both levels of government.
Those are just a few highlights from a flurry of activity that has taken place since Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau issued a ministerial order November 22 prohibiting the importation of Island potatoes south of the border in the wake of what the Canadian Food Inspection Agency termed “significant finds” of potato wart in fields that were under the long-range potato management plan. Federal officials maintain they took the action because the United States was preparing to issue its own federal order.
As of the first week of January, potatoes still remain banned from the American market and CFIA officials told members of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to prepare for a long shutdown.
David Bailey, chief plant health officer for the CFIA, told the committee it could be sometime in 2023 before all the conditions laid down by the US are satisfied. The federal officials agreed with a contention from Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker that the Americans were driving the process and Island potato growers were essentially along for the ride.
Following the trip to Washington, where he was accompanied by Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson, PEI Potato Board general manager Greg Donald and former Malpeque MP Wayne Easter, Premier Dennis King was critical of what he called a lack of communication from CFIA to their US counterparts about the measures being taken to control potato wart.
During their appearance before the committee, the CFIA officials fired a few volleys of their own, noting the province and industry have to do a better job when it comes to regulation. The plan currently allows potatoes to be planted on index fields after five years and the federal officials suggested PEI may have to consider following the Dutch model of keeping fields out of potato production for at least 30 years.
Just five days before Christmas, a convoy of 40 potato trucks rolled their way through Charlottetown filled with thousands of pounds of Island potatoes that could soon be going through a snow blower. The trucks sported signs like $330,000 lost every day and 300 million pounds could be wasted. Board chair John Visser told the rally the time since the ban was put in place has been “horrible” and he called Ms Bibeau’s implementation of the ban an “overreaction’ to the American threat.
The convoy represented the launch of a public campaign entitled ‘I Support PEI Potatoes’ that asks consumers to write letters to federal officials urging them to withdraw the ministerial order. The campaign, which can be found on the potato board’s website, includes short testimonials from producers on how the crisis is impacting them.
Long-time producer and former Potato Board chair Boyd Rose offered his perception during a lengthy New Year’s Eve post on social media. Mr Rose, whose family operates R.A. Rose & Sons Ltd and East Point Potatoes 2009 Inc, said “there is no credible science on God’s green earth that would tell us there is any risk to shipping washed, sprout inhibited potatoes to anywhere in the world from non-restricted PEI fields, as we have done for the last 20 years. Yet we’re now over six weeks into a border closure with no end in sight.”
Mr Rose conceded CFIA took the action at the request of the Americans but charged many of the top officials at the federal agency who are in new or acting positions “and had little to no experience or background with this issue, seemed to mismanage the situation and refused to follow their own long-term management plan.”
Mr Rose said the CFIA refused to issue phytosanitary certificates from non-regulated fields from PEI to go to market and told the American officials the Island was “infested” with potato wart. He added “It’s mind boggling that this was handled so badly, and that so much damage could be done so quickly.”
As a grower, he feels CFIA officials are “not pushing back hard enough to every request or point that the US puts on the table. Of course the US will ask for more ‘science’ and information as it is to their benefit to keep us out of the market, but what about free trade between our two countries? We accept potatoes from quarantined and/or regulated parts of the US into our own country under the very same terms (washed, sprout nipped) as they are telling us are not good enough for them.”
Mr Rose noted the US is trying to get full access to the Mexican market by agreeing to washed and sprout nip their potatoes - the exact same procedure PEI has been following for the last two decades.
“Our federal government insulted every dealer and exporter on PEI by stating they were looking for new markets for our potatoes, and pointed to Uruguay and a few other markets as examples,” Mr Rose said in the post. “Generations of strong business people have worked for years to open up every market possible for our PEI potatoes, and the markets that CFIA cited as being new or opening to us have been markets that we’ve shipped to for decades and longer.”
The veteran grower noted no details have been forthcoming about the $28 million federal support package. He also took issue with the CFIA contention it is becoming too cold and wet to take more soil samples.
“Do you really want to resolve this? Call in the army if you have to. Gagetown isn’t that far away,” Mr Rose advises the federal officials. “Farmers offered to lend some of their employees to CFIA earlier in the fall because they weren’t busy packing potatoes any more, but CFIA said no to that too. If our government really wanted to get the samples done, they could be done now. There seemed to be no sense of urgency once again.
“It would be cheaper to get the border open than to give growers taxpayers money, which none of us want,” Mr Rose said. “We just want to sell our potatoes to the market we grew them for. Most Island potato farms have no physical or other connection to the two infected farms, our potatoes do not have wart, but we are all suffering.”
He said the people he normally sells his crop to south of the border have indicated they want his product but “we are being kept out of the marketplace for reasons that are not based on science.
“We put eight months of our blood, sweat and tears into this crop so now we should just happily destroy it for no value?” Mr Rose said. “It’s wrong on so many levels, not to mention a waste of food when people are hungry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.