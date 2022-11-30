bobbie byrne1

Bobbie Byrne of Iona has been a quadriplegic since a 1977 highway accident. He finds he can mostly go wherever he wants, but is losing some function the last couple of years due to a spinal cord issue.

Josh Lewis photo

It’s been 45 years since a blown tire caused Bobbie Byrne to become a quadriplegic. The Iona resident finds he can mostly get around wherever he wants, but recently a spinal cord issue is causing him to lose some body function.

In the last couple of years there is pressure causing pinched nerves and hand numbness for the 70-year-old, gradually getting worse. After being self-sufficient for more than 40 years, he now needs assistance getting in and out of his car, or getting out of bed.

