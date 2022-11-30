Bobbie Byrne of Iona has been a quadriplegic since a 1977 highway accident. He finds he can mostly go wherever he wants, but is losing some function the last couple of years due to a spinal cord issue.
It’s been 45 years since a blown tire caused Bobbie Byrne to become a quadriplegic. The Iona resident finds he can mostly get around wherever he wants, but recently a spinal cord issue is causing him to lose some body function.
In the last couple of years there is pressure causing pinched nerves and hand numbness for the 70-year-old, gradually getting worse. After being self-sufficient for more than 40 years, he now needs assistance getting in and out of his car, or getting out of bed.
“I kind of wonder how I got along all those years the way I did,” he said. “Necessity is the mother of invention.”
His spine was crushed more like a piece of paper than severed in 1977 when his vehicle went off the road and he was thrown from the car. He has better use of his left side, which is fortunate as he’s left-handed.
Mr Byrne still works at the Montague medicare office on Douses Road handling out-of-province claims, a job he’s had since 1988, and does all his own cooking.
The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is on December 3, with this year marking 30 since it was proclaimed by the United Nations.
In general, Mr Byrne said it used to be harder to get around than it is now because there wasn’t as much pavement or regulation around accessible entrances. Some parking lots have slopes, though, that wouldn’t be as noticeable to someone not in a wheelchair.
At the medicare office, he used to have to park on the outside of the pavement but now there are two accessible parking spots up front. The building itself is accessible and he has no difficulties doing his job.
“Once you know where you have to go, you make do. You get there the best way you can.”
At Cooper’s Red & White in Belfast, for example, they know his car and will come out to assist.
Attitudes toward people with disabilities have improved, he said, and he couldn’t think of anything he’d like to see change to support them more. More people using wheelchairs are out and about now than there used to be, he added.
However, he pointed out you could talk to other wheelchair users and their views might be completely different.
The theme for this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities is “transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world.”
This includes innovation in finding employment for people with disabilities.
At ResourceAbilities in PEI, formerly the Council of People with Disabilities, there are employment programs to assist job seekers with disabilities. Employment specialists offer career decision-making and evaluation services, skills enhancement, job searching and employment maintenance such as assisting the employer, according to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.