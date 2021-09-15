A Montague property owner is filing an appeal with IRAC (Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission) over a development permit recently approved by Three Rivers Council.
Tim James of Tim James Holdings Ltd takes issue with the fact there was no public consultation or traffic study done before a permit was issued to 11907573 Canada Ltd, owned by Sabrina Ye, a developer from Stratford. The project which will see three apartment buildings constructed on a property located off Queens Road extension, behind Tim Hortons/Wendy’s.
“An unjust process happened because there wasn’t public consultations,” Mr James said.
Mr James lives in Murray River, and owns the two buildings on the corner of Main Street and Queens Road Extension (the old Montague Hospital and nurse’s residence next door) and shares a property line with the property in question.
“All neighbours should have been invited to attend one of several open houses to share questions, concerns, accolades or objections,” said Mr James, who only found out about the proposed development after reading of council’s approval in The Graphic.
Jill Walsh CAO of Three Rivers said there is no stipulation in the bylaw to hold an advertised public consultation in this case.
“The process of Planning Board review (at a public meeting) and then recommendation to a public meeting of council as required in the zoning bylaw was followed,” she said.
Three Rivers, which amalgamated in 2018, is currently operating under the bylaws of the former municipalities and an Official Plan is still in the works.
Mr James’ other issue is with the increase in traffic.
“People are tired of getting jammed up outside that intersection (Queens Road and Main Street),” he said, noting the addition of 36 apartments would increase traffic significantly.
The province issued building permits for the three structures on September 1. Land preparations were underway early this week.
