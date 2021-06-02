A federal committee delivered a hefty 40 recommendation report on the volatile right of First Nations to conduct a moderate livelihood fishery last week. What federal MPs can’t recommend is a way to guarantee peace on Maritime wharfs. And that may be elusive as long as the Department of Fisheries and Oceans operates in a management vacuum.
Twenty-two years ago the Supreme Court of Canada ruled First Nations have the constitutional right to fish. Unfortunately, the court did not define ‘moderate’ and successive federal governments ignored the political hot potato, until it could no longer when racism and violence erupted last year in Nova Scotia.
The catalyst was the decision of the Sipekne’katik band to launch its own self-regulated fishery last fall. It was met with violence and destruction of property by commercial lobster fishers fearful of a negative impact on their livelihood.
Egmont MP Robert Morrissey gave CBC a masterclass in how to navigate an interview on a contentious issue. The fishery must be dealt with, after repeatedly being kicked down the field, he said. Canadians, and commercial fishers, must recognize the constitutional right First Nations have. Education is key. Past governments should have asked the court for a definition of ‘moderate’. Importantly, the committee recommends that the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans has the ultimate authority to regulate all fisheries, including First Nations. Morrissey said the committee received no credible evidence to justify fishing outside of existing commercial seasons.
Here’s where issues will occur. The report does not mince words. It demands reform within DFO “to address systemic racism within their regulations and operational policies to provide protection for treaty right to harvest and sell fish.”
Is there any wonder why First Nations don’t trust DFO? It talks the talk, but it does not walk the walk. What has the department done to ease tensions? Nothing of substance. It’s ignored recommendations by credible leaders, like PEI Senator Brian Francis, on how to build trust through joint management of the First Nations fishery.
Rather than heed the sage advice, DFO Minister Bernadette Jordan politicized government’s response by hiring a former Nova Scotia Liberal cabinet minister, Allister Surette, as special representative to talk to all parties. The patronage appointment was rightfully met with skepticism by First Nations. Surette delivered exactly as expected: A quietly released report last week that will quickly find a cozy bookshelf to collect dust on.
Rather than take the opportunity to build trust and develop solutions, DFO delayed action. Now we are into another fishing season and nothing is changed. First Nations still have the constitutional right to fish. DFO still has not asked the Supreme Court for a definition of moderate. Commercial fishers are still anxious at the thought of an expanded fishery, often ignoring that it is the First Nations with the legal right to fish.
The parliamentary committee did an admirable job. But the Liberal majority did not go far enough. When you condemn a department for systematic racism, it is impossible to agree with anything less than a forced change in DFO’s management style. This can only come from higher up in the government food chain. Our prime minister has made a career of apologizing to the historically aggrieved. He needs to clean up the mess in DFO.
The Supreme Court recognized the minister’s right to regulate the fishery. First Nations, however, demand that details of a moderate livelihood fishery be negotiated government to government. If we want to move forward in a positive, peaceful manner DFO cannot go it alone. Time after time it has failed to lead. Now with the real potential of more violence on Maritime wharfs, DFO must either embrace joint management or allow the Department of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation to take the lead for the Government of Canada.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
